Lagahoo Productions Announces Cast for SPLINTERED

Lagahoo Productions will present the first full theatre run of its hit show SPLINTERED following celebrated festival performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and Vault Festival. The run brings the production home to Soho Theatre, where Lagahoo developed the show on Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab. The company announce that cast members Alice Vilanculo (winner of the Edinburgh Stage Award for Outstanding Performance 2019) and Chanté Faucher (Best Actress at the Culture & Diversity Film Festival LA, for short film I, Dido) return for the Soho Theatre run alongside new cast member Melissa Saint (series lead in upcoming Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You).

SPLINTERED is a joyous theatre-cabaret that unpacks what it means to be queer in the Caribbean whilst exploring how much of the culture's homophobia is rooted in the legacy of colonialism. Developed from interviews with queer women from Trinidad and Tobago, the show embraces the spirit of carnival to celebrate queerness in the Caribbean with a genre-bending collision of words, movement, music, and drag.

Director Emily Aboud was one of 12 recipients of the Evening Standard Future Theatre fund in 2021 and was shortlisted for the JMK Young Director Award in 2021, Old Vic 12 in 2020, and Genesis Future Directors Award in 2018. She formed Lagahoo Productions with producer Grace Dickson to fill a gap in representation, focusing on creating formally innovative new writing for and by Caribbean people, with a focus on queer and diverse work. Lagahoo makes work that celebrates the power of being Caribbean, whilst challenging colonial and sexist conventions. The company is a Soho Theatre Young Company, was a New Diorama Emerging Company, and has just been announced as Pleasance Theatre London Associate Company 2022-24.

SPLINTERED played at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and Vault Festival 2020 to outstanding responses. It was named Vault Show of the Week and was nominated for the OffWestEnd Theatre IDEA (Innovative, Devised, Experimental, Atypical). The new team for Soho Theatre includes designer Hazel Low.

The run is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.

Performance Details:

Dates + times: 15 - 26 February; Tues - Sat at 7.15pm + Sat 19, 26 February at 2.30pm

Prices: from £12 - £19

Box office: 020 7478 0100 / www.sohotheatre.com