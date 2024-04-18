LOVESTRUCK Comes to Paperwork Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Paperwork Theatre will present Lovestruck, a multi-location immersive theatrical adventure, mixing live performance, escape room activities, and smartphone technology taking place across three separate locations in the North West.

Performance Dates

Everyman Theatre

5 - 11 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BH

19th June - 22nd June

TICKETS



Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

4th July - 6th July

TICKETS



Shakespeare North

Prospero Place, Prescot, L34 3AB

12th - 13th July

TICKETS



The performance is suitable for anyone aged 16+ and is not just for those looking for love - the thrill of the chase is suitable for anyone...

The immersive show will explore the extraordinary ability of ordinary people to make positive change. Catastrophe on a global scale is looming; the impact of the climate crisis is being felt across the planet, as threats of nuclear war and growing political divisions rip throughout global communities.



By empowering audiences to take a stand in the world of Lovestruck against a dangerous capitalist organisation, Paperwork Theatre hopes to ignite ideas for change in the real world.

"We're delighted to be creating Lovestruck this year as Paperwork Theatre turns 10! If you haven't experienced a Paperwork show before, this is definitely one to try - it's immersive, darkly comedic and full of unexpected adventure. It's been a really exciting journey to grow and develop our work with artists, communities and audiences across the last decade, creating bold and playful theatre and experiences for people from all walks of life championing excellence in our region's arts and culture scene. We're really excited about what the future holds for us. We're delighted to be working on this with Frightwig, an exceptional horror theatre company, and some amazing venues and partners."

Nicole Behan, Co-Artistic Director of Paperwork Theatre