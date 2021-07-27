LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Will Be Performed at Nottingham Playhouse This Christmas

This Christmas, Nottingham Playhouse is to stage a brand new adaptation of the classic children's story Little Red Riding Hood. Packed with original songs and larger than life characters, this specially created show for children ages 3 - 8 is a perfect introduction to live theatre

Nottingham Playhouses traditional production aimed at younger families sits alongside the theatre's famous panto, which this year is an all-singing, all-dancing version of Beauty and The Beast

Adapted by local writer Sarah Middleton and directed Kitty Winter, who is also local, Little Red Riding Hood tells the familiar tale of the little girl in the red coat who is sent to visit her grandma in the woods. Enjoying her walk, she soon forgets her mother's warning to stay on the path and finds herself confronted by a very hungry wolf.



With some quick-thinking, Little Red finds her way through and continues her journey to Granny's house. But as she arrives, she realises all is not as it seems...

Little Red Riding Hood invites the whole family to to join in the fun in this magical hour-long adventure, guaranteed to make lasting memories for young and old alike. Grandmas are welcome too but do please keep a close eye on them throughout.



Adam Penford, Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse says -

"We're thrilled to be continuing our long history of producing a Christmas show for younger audiences, following the success of the digital version of Jack and the Beanstalk, created during the pandemic last year. Following an anonymous open callout, local writer Sarah Middleton has been selected for the second time, after the huge success of her Pinocchio two years ago. The panel were impressed by her fresh ideas for Little Red Riding Hood and audiences will enjoy her imaginative approach. Sarah is joined by another local talent, director Kitty Winter, who has worked as movement director on this project several times before."

Little Red Riding Hood is the latest Nottingham Playhouse production in a long history of festive alternatives to pantomime hailed by critics as "lovingly created theatre for small children". As well as running in the theatre's Neville Studio, Nottingham Playhouse tours its festive production to schools and libraries each year, one of the few producing theatres still to do so.

Performances run Thu 9 Dec 2021 - Sat 1 Jan 2022.

Box Office: 0115 941 9419

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/little-red-riding-hood/