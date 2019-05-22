LAMDA Announces Summer Season 2019

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) summer season 2019 will run from 29 May to 17 July at the drama school's West London campus. Directed by industry professionals, the summer season marks the final productions of LAMDA's graduating acting and technical students as they prepare to embark on their professional careers. LAMDA graduates have gone on to enjoy illustrious careers on stage, screen and behind the scenes, with alumni including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruth Wilson and David Oyelowo. As part of its commitment to offer local residents increased access to the dramatic arts, half price tickets are available for Hammersmith & Fulham residents.

Sainsbury Theatre

The summer season in LAMDA's Sainsbury Theatre will open with Caryl Churchill's satirical play Serious Money, running from 29 May - 6 June. Directed by Emily Jenkins, the Olivier-Award winning play exposes the shady world of financial deals and insider trading. Running from 9 - 16 July, The Lights by Howard Korder and directed by Philip Wilson depicts a city haunted by hope, desperation and the ghosts of its past.

The Sainsbury Theatre will also showcase two of LAMDA's new writing projects The River & the Mountain and The Ofsted Massacre, which were developed in collaboration with LAMDA students. The new writing project provides a forum for playwrights and directors to discover new work, developing plays from an initial concept, through to a first draft. Previous plays which have been developed at LAMDA include Jessica Swale's Award-winning Nell Gwynn and Mother Clap's Molly House, which transferred to the National Theatre in 2001.

Robert Alan Evans' epic drama The River & the Mountain, which was developed in 2017, will run from 30 May - 6 June. Directed by Amelia Sears, the play follows Alice and Helen, a once inseparable couple as they set out on individual journeys through an increasingly disrupted world, all the while yearning to find their way back to one another. Developed in 2018, The Ofsted Massacre by Bruntwood Prize winner Phil Porter and directed by Joe Murphy will run in The Sainsbury Theatre from 8 - 16 July. With the threat of special measures looming, a Sussex college descends into anarchy in this dramatic and comedic portrayal of an Ofsted inspection.

Carne Studio

Vik Sivalingam directs In Arabia We'd All Be Kings by Stephen Adly Guirgis, which runs in The Carne Studio from 31 May - 6 June. The play follows recently released ex-convict Lenny who returns to his old neighbourhood to discover the mayor's clean-up of the city has created an aura of hopeless desperation among his old friends.

Running from 8 - 17 July, My Children! My Africa! by Athol Fugard and directed by Debbie Seymour evokes the tensions and insecurity of apartheid in South Africa. Running alongside from 9 - 16 July will be Nicola Wilson's deeply emotive play Plaques and Tangles. Directed by Gwenda Hughes, this production spans 26 years in the life of Megan, who discovers she suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's.

Linbury Studio

Barney Norris relocates Federico García Lorca's Blood Wedding from Spain to a Wiltshire in a new version directed by Alice Hamilton. Running from 29 May - 6 June, this tragic love story examines the choices we make, the regrets we're left with, and constraints and commitments of life in a rural community.

Caroline Leslie will direct Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along running from 11 June - 7 July. This moving fable about friendship, compromise and the high price of success features some of Sondheim's most beautiful songs including 'Not a Day Goes By' and 'Old Friends'.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You