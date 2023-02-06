Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LADYFRIENDS to Premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub This March

Ladyfriends tells the untold stories of Annie Kenney and Christabel Pankhurst, drawing on archival materials written by fellow suffragettes.

Feb. 06, 2023  

LADYFRIENDS to Premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub This March

After sold-out work-in-progress sharings at Camden People's Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, Ladyfriends will premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub this March. Ladyfriends' run at the Loco Klub includes a post-show disco hosted by WNB Disco Collective: the queer nightlife pioneers behind Misscoteque.

Ladyfriends tells the untold stories of Annie Kenney and Christabel Pankhurst, drawing on archival materials written by fellow suffragettes.

Ladyfriends is on tour from March 2023, with venues including Bristol's Loco Klub, Gloucester Guildhall and Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Alongside the tour, the team behind Ladyfriends are running a programme of workshops, mixers and open rehearsals - with partners including the University of Bristol, Contact Theatre, Gloucestershire Archives, and The Proud Trust.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

Bristol - Loco Klub - 15-17th March

Gloucester - Gloucester Guildhall - 21st March

Prescot - Shakespeare North Playhouse - 23-24th March

Tickets are available from each venue, aggregated via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223233®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fladyfriendslive?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Ladyfriends is presented by Sarah Allen Productions, and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.




Sheffield Theatres Announce New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2023 Photo
Sheffield Theatres Announce New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2023
Sheffield Theatres has announced the nine artists, including writers, producers, directors and theatre-makers, who will be supported for the next nine months as members of The Bank Cohort for 2023. The Bank is a dedicated hub for talent development; this is the third cohort to be supported by Sheffield Theatres.
Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE Photo
Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that the popular pantomime pair Tam Ryan and Ian Adams will return for their third consecutive year together, reprising their roles as comic and dame in SNOW WHITE, which was recently extended due to popular demand.
Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season Photo
Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season
Pentabus are launching their Spring/Summer season which features one new commission, two new Digital theatre premieres, two new Writers-in-Residence and the return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight brilliant new plays.
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.

More Hot Stories For You


Sheffield Theatres Announce New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2023Sheffield Theatres Announce New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2023
February 6, 2023

Sheffield Theatres has announced the nine artists, including writers, producers, directors and theatre-makers, who will be supported for the next nine months as members of The Bank Cohort for 2023. The Bank is a dedicated hub for talent development; this is the third cohort to be supported by Sheffield Theatres.
Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITETam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE
February 6, 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that the popular pantomime pair Tam Ryan and Ian Adams will return for their third consecutive year together, reprising their roles as comic and dame in SNOW WHITE, which was recently extended due to popular demand.
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK TourTHE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
February 3, 2023

The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This YearMYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year
February 3, 2023

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.
Belgrade Theatre Coventry Announce Further Details Of Their 2023 Spring SeasonBelgrade Theatre Coventry Announce Further Details Of Their 2023 Spring Season
February 2, 2023

Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the new leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have revealed further details of the spring 2023 season, which will include a series of high quality, co-created dramas, co-produced with nationally and internationally renowned companies and theatres; as they further cement the programming under the umbrella of their vision of the Belgrade as a 'Theatre of Diverse Stories'.
share