LADYFRIENDS to Premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub This March

After sold-out work-in-progress sharings at Camden People's Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, Ladyfriends will premiere at Bristol's Loco Klub this March. Ladyfriends' run at the Loco Klub includes a post-show disco hosted by WNB Disco Collective: the queer nightlife pioneers behind Misscoteque.

Ladyfriends tells the untold stories of Annie Kenney and Christabel Pankhurst, drawing on archival materials written by fellow suffragettes.

Ladyfriends is on tour from March 2023, with venues including Bristol's Loco Klub, Gloucester Guildhall and Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Alongside the tour, the team behind Ladyfriends are running a programme of workshops, mixers and open rehearsals - with partners including the University of Bristol, Contact Theatre, Gloucestershire Archives, and The Proud Trust.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

Bristol - Loco Klub - 15-17th March

Gloucester - Gloucester Guildhall - 21st March

Prescot - Shakespeare North Playhouse - 23-24th March

Tickets are available from each venue, aggregated via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223233®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fladyfriendslive?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Ladyfriends is presented by Sarah Allen Productions, and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.