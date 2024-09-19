LA CLIQUE Will Return To London This Christmas To Mark 20 Year Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cabaret show La Clique is returning to London this Christmas for its 20th anniversary. Having blown away audiences for over two decades across the UK, Australia and around the globe, this iconic show is getting ready to take over London's glittering Leicester Square again this Christmas. Performances begin on 6th November and end on 5th January 2024. Tickets are on sale now and are available from lacliquetheshow.com.

To celebrate, La Clique are offering 20 tickets to each performance for just £25. Additionally, every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm, for the first time ever, La Clique Lates will take over Leicester Square. This one of a kind, 70-minute show with no interval promises to be the best late night plan in London this Winter.

From November, audiences are invited to join the cast for a spectacular evening to celebrate this beloved show in the iconic Leicester Square Spiegeltent. Featuring all-new acts, alongside returning fan favourites, all of which are too be announced very soon! Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, La Clique promises to be a night not to be missed!

Since its ground-breaking debut 20 years ago, the Olivier Award-winning show has reinvented ‘variety' for the 21st century with its astounding and unique blend of daring acrobatics, eye-popping stunts, raucous comedy and more. Experience first-hand, the 20th anniversary celebration of the world-renowned show that redefined a genre in the heart of the West End this Christmas.

David Bates, The Spiegelmaestro said: “After two decades of sell-out seasons around the globe, we are thrilled that La Clique will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in style by returning to its resident site in London's Leicester Square for the 5th season in a row. Being at the heart of the West End's Christmas festivities is the perfect platform for our family of prestigious artists, and we couldn't be more delighted to celebrate this sexy, funny and dangerous salute to two decades of the genre-defining experience that is La Clique, in London.”

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own with its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere.

The Leicester Square Spiegeltent sits at the heart of Underbelly's Christmas in Leicester Square, which transforms the centre of bustling London into a magical destination. This festive season, enjoy the Christmas markets at both Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square. They include a range of beautiful outdoor bars, delicious food vendors and traditional market stalls. Underbelly has delivered Christmas in Leicester Square on behalf of the City of Westminster since 2016.

Comments