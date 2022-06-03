Kygo Announces Thomas Jack, Claptone, Lee Foss, And More For Croatia Festival Phase Two Lineup

Palm Tree Crew has announced a new destination experience at Zrce Beach on the island of Pag in Croatia. Taking place from August 27-September 1 for five days and four nights, Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition is a follow-up to the sold-out Cabo edition that took place between Palm Tree Crew last year in Mexico. The series is now expanding to unique new locations in far-reaching corners across the globe.

Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition will include a headlining performance from Kygo along with a huge international lineup, pool parties, open-air venue takeovers, a variety of accommodation packages which includes hotels and catamarans, and exclusive cultural Add On experiences.

The newly announced phase two lineup includes Australian tropical house legend Thomas Jack, German masked producer Claptone, Chicago house hero Lee Foss, fast-rising London act Jess Bays, French standout producer Klingande, rave specialist Paul Woolford, and more including Bontan, Low Steppa, and Kidnap.

Guests can also witness phase one sets from beloved South African-Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure, multi-platinum and award-winning artist Sam Feldt, Dutch future house pioneer Don Diablo, fellow Dutch favorite Oliver Heldens, Canadian electronic musician Frank Walker, and German house producer Felix Jaehn. Additional highlights include Yotto, Melé, The Stickmen Project, Arielle Free, Forester, Melé, Jonas Blue, and more.

Zrce Beach is located on the picturesque Adriatic island of Pag and is known for being one of Europe's finest party destinations. Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition will be taking over the famed complex of venues that sprawl along this unmissable coastline, which promises paradisiacal weather and views. Legendary venues on the island include Papaya and Aquarius, which are home to some of the most famed festivals and events in Europe. Their open-air structures allow revelers to watch the sunrise from the comfort of the dancefloor in a destination location.

Guests also have the ability to purchase additional Add On items that will include a variety of unforgettable journeys and experiences. This will include trips to iconic locations like Plitviče Lakes National Park, the largest national park in Croatia which features terraced lakes plus waterfalls, and Olive Gardens of Lun with its 80,000 olive trees. Other Add On for guests to choose from include a Zrmanja River Canoe Safari and a boat party.

Packages for this experience include a variety of hotels, hostels, apartments, and catamarans for guests to choose from, each featuring their own unique style of accommodation. This includes options located on the beachfront and a variety of amenities based on guest selection like outdoor pools, balconies, kitchenettes, exclusive access to pool parties, modern furniture and decorations, air conditioning, full service check-in, WIFI, sun decks, and much more.

Guests can also choose to stay on a catamaran as well. All accommodation packages include a free shuttle bus pass for the island of Pag, saving customers money and time getting around.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.