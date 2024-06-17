HOMESTEAD to Return to Brighton Open Air Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Homestead by Steven Dykes, produced by The Conor Baum Company, will return to Brighton Open Air Theatre for two additional performances on August 20th and 22nd.

Will Mytum, general manager at Brighton Open Air Theatre says: "We're delighted to welcome Homestead back to Brighton Open Air Theatre for a further two performances. Rarely has a show had the visceral impact and sparked lasting conversations in the way the initial run did in May, and we can't wait for more audiences to experience this very special production."

Conor Baum, artistic director of The Conor Baum Company and director and producer of Homestead, says: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been invited back to Brighton Open Air Theatre. The cast and I all agree that this is a production that deserves to be seen, and I couldn't be prouder of how well received the first outing was, and for more people to experience this extraordinary story when we return in August! It demonstrates to me that there is still room, in our viewership, for difficult theatre that asks complicated questions. We can't wait for what August brings, and what the next steps on the journey of this production might be!"

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

Set in the American South of the turbulent 1950s, Homestead is a thrilling reimagining of Lorca's masterpiece of desire and betrayal - The House of Bernarda Alba. A fatal collision of frontier values and post-war dreams. Communal hymns and boys with cars. Church elders and Elvis Presley.

Following the death of their father and governed by their mother's Primitive Baptist faith, the five Beckman daughters face a lengthy confinement within the walls of their remote Texan homestead. The youngest daughter's passionate defiance of religious convention, however, soon unleashes the pent up jealousy and sexual frustration of the all female household.

Conor Baum (Shakespeare's Globe) revives the UK regional premiere of this extraordinary reinvention of Lorca's tragic story of oppression, desire and rebellion. This outdoor production for Brighton Open Air Theatre's 10th anniversary season was originally programmed in partnership with Brighton Festival.

Homestead features an incredibly talented all female and non-binary company of local theatrical artists - Deborah Kearne (she/her), Sharon Drain (she/her), Madeleine Schofield (she/her), Rachel Mullock (they/them), Lexi Pickett (they/them), Ava Gypsy (she/her), Roisin Wilde (she/her) and Rosanna Bini (she/her) and features music specially arranged for the production by Temisis Conway (she/they) and Martha Pavelich (she/her).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Homestead by Steven Dykes

Based on La Casa de Bernarda Alba by Frederico Garcia Lorca

Directed by Conor Baum

DATES / TIMES

Tuesday 20th August - Doors 6pm / Performance 7pm

Thursday 22nd August - Doors 6pm / Performance 7pm

TICKETS / TICKET PRICES

https://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/homestead-2/

Full Price £15 Concession £13.50 Group of 4 £54

