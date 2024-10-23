Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra Completes 2024 Season With A Concert At The Concourse, Chatswood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s sensuous Scheherazade, Gershwin’s spectacular Rhapsody in Blue (in its centenary year) and Peter Sculthorpe’s iconic Australian masterpiece Kakadu,

KPO artistic director Paul Terracini will lead the orchestra in this concert that spotlights popular international Aussie star Simon Tedeschi at the piano.

Peter Sculthorpe’s Kakadu, one his most well-known works, was composed in 1988.

It draws inspiration from the Kakadu National Park and the composer’s lifelong interest in Aboriginal music.



Rhapsody in Blue was written by George Gershwin in 1924. This landmark work, which combines classical and jazz influences, was commissioned by bandleader, Paul Whiteman.

In the first performance at Aeolian Hall, New York, Gershwin himself dazzled as the soloist.

At the piano in this performance is one of Australia’s favourite Gershwin interpreters, Simon Tedeschi.



The symphonic suite, Scheherazade, was composed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1888 and finds its inspiration in the paintings, ‘One Thousand and One Nights’, by Leon Bakst. Concerning his intentions, Rimsky-Korsakov wrote: "All I desire is for the hearer, if they like the piece, to carry away the impression that is beyond a doubt an oriental narrative of numerous fairytale wonders of Arabian nights”.

The work, in four movements, is a prime example of late 19th century romanticism in music.

Characterised by soaring melodies, rich harmonies, and brilliant orchestration,

it amply fulfils the hopes of the composer and concludes what is set to be a glorious finale to the afternoon’s music-making and an extraordinary year for the KPO!

This concert featuring three iconic works from the orchestral repertoire is not to be missed.

