Kneehigh Theatre and Berliner Ensemble Join Günter Grass Event

On Wednesday 26th February 2020, 7pm, Dash Arts are hosting EUROPEANS: GÜNTER GRASS at Rich Mix London, exploring the world of German artist Günter Grass: novelist, poet, playwright, illustrator, graphic artist, sculptor and the recipient of the 1999 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Part of their ongoing season EUROPEANS, the organisation are delving into the work and lives of iconic European artists across centuries and art forms (writers, composers, filmmakers, visual artists, choreographers - the list goes on) who have through their work and legacy contributed to the creation of a European cultural narrative.

Hosted by Dash Arts Artistic Director Josephine Burton, this event will see Carl Grose, Artistic Director of Kneehigh Theatre discuss the company's production of The Tin Drum in 2017, Oliver Reese, director of The Berliner Ensemble talk about their production of The Tin Drum about to play at The Coronet Theatre and Professor Rebecca Braun of Lancaster University to present a deeper analysis into Grass' work and impact. Also featuring bi-lingual readings of Grass's writing by actor Cristina Catalina, and specially curated film material of his work across the years by Obskura. Supported by the Goethe-Institut London. https://www.goethe.de/london

Oliver Reese, Director of The Berliner Ensemble, said: "I see The Tin Drum as a novel about German guilt. Being an integral part of the literary canon, it also reflects on the ever-burning question of personal responsibility and human fallibility facing seductive and destructive ideologies. Grass worked his enmeshment with the Nazi regime, which he only started talking about much later, into the fabric of this text. That's why this novel is such a timeless work of genius - he answers with a work of art, with the mastery of language. It is not just Oskar's coming of age story, but that of an entire society passing over the reins to something infernal and intimidatingly stupid. Indeed relevant topics to be aware of at the dawn of the ´20s."

For just £5 a ticket, the event offers audiences a one-off opportunity to see two theatre giants discuss their work, and how they've brought Grass' work to the stage.

Josephine Burton, Artistic Director of Dash Arts, said: "I've been fascinated by the Tin Drum and the world it so carefully and devastatingly evokes for many years. I'm looking forward to learning more about its author, Günter Grass, his own controversial personal history and whether or not this impacts his ongoing legacy today."

Buy £5 tickets link here: https://richmix.org.uk/events/europeans-gunter-grass/





