Kevin Sinfield Will Share His Stories With a Warrington Audience in November

He’s been called a sports icon and a British hero, while some have even described his feats as superhuman. Now fans and followers of Kevin Sinfield can learn more about the rugby league great turned rugby union coach turned charity fundraiser when he shares his story at Parr Hall on 13 November.

Kevin is one of the most successful players in rugby league history. Having won many championships and Challenge Cup successes with Leeds Rhinos, he also earned individual accolades as winner of the Lance Todd Trophy and the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

In addition, he is one of only five British players to ever win the coveted Golden Boot, a prestigious annual award presented by the International Rugby League to the best player of the year.

But Kevin is equally well known for his incredible endurance challenges in aid of a range of charities associated with motor neurone disease.

As told in his inspiring autobiography, The Extra Mile, Kevin set about raising money to combat the cruel debilitating disease after it gripped his Leeds Rhinos teammate and best friend, Rob Burrow.

He started by running seven marathons in seven days and since then he has continued to push himself and others to do amazing things.

To date, Kevin and his team have raised millions of pounds from challenges such as 7 Marathons in 7 days in 2020, 101 Miles in 24 hours in 2021, 7 Marathons in 7 days 2022 and 7 Marathons in 7 Days Plus The Extra Mile 2023.

Along the way, the sportsman has also received three royal honours – an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby league, an OBE in 2021 for services to rugby league and charitable fundraising and a CBE this year for services to motor neurone disease awareness.

But Kevin’s talk at Parr Hall will also explore the enduring spirit of friendship and camaraderie at the heart of sport. Kevin and Rob have been friends since they were 14 and 12 respectively.

They sat next to each other every day in the dressing room throughout 15 years of rugby and have always shared each other’s victories and faced life’s challenges together.

Their unbreakable bond was most clearly defined in a now iconic image of Kevin lifting Rob from his wheelchair to cross the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Event organiser Chris Hodgkinson, from HC Promotions, said: “It’s not just Kevin’s amazing achievements but his incredible mindset and modesty which have made him a legend to many.

“We’re really excited about bringing Kevin to Warrington as he reflects on his life and career and shares his inspiring stories.”

An Evening with Kevin Sinfield comes to Parr Hall on Wednesday, 13 November.

There are a range of ticket options, including the chance to buy signed copy of Kevin’s book, The Extra Mile, and even an opportunity to meet Kevin over champagne.