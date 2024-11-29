Kaleidoscope Festival Returns to Ally Pally's Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alexandra Palace’s very own Kaleidoscope Festival will return on Saturday 12 July 2025, with tickets on sale now.

Headlining the festival’s stunning, outdoor Hilltop Stage, dance music legends FAITHLESS will be performing live. They will be joined by pioneering drum and bass artist GOLDIE performing with his full live band, UK electronic music institution and Bristol native EATS EVERYTHING, BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox’s ‘Power Wower’ an interactive all-requests DJ set full of non-stop festival bangers, Brit-Pop legends SLEEPER, garage staple DJ SPOONY, plus BEATLES DUB CLUB and uplifting choir R VOICES CHOIR.

Faithless’ Sister Bliss says: “We are very excited to announce we are headlining the wonderful Kaleidoscope festival in the grounds of the iconic Alexandra Palace - a second North London home to us, as we have headlined the Great Hall many times over the years, and enjoyed many a picnic on the grassy banks below!”

Alongside the live music line-up, a full programme featuring comedy, cabaret and family entertainment will be announced in the new year.

Kaleidoscope takes place in the award-winning Alexandra Park, with its unparalleled, panoramic views across London, as well as providing access to some of the hidden corners of the Palace - perfect for music fans, families and fun-seekers alike.

Kaleidoscope forms part of Ally Pally’s Summer Season, an eclectic run of outdoor live music which will include Aussie blues rockers THE TESKEY BROTHERS (10 July) and indie legends KAISER CHIEFS (19 July) who will be celebrating 20 years of their hit debut album Employment, with more acts still to be announced.

The Summer Season runs alongside a packed indoor programme of music in 2025 in the Palace’s Victorian Theatre and iconic Great Hall. Iggy Pop, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Justice, Maribou State, Wunderhorse and Amyl and the Sniffers are just some of the artists already confirmed to play Ally Pally in 2025.

For full information about Kaleidoscope Festival, go to kaleidoscope-festival.com/

