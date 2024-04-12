KINKY BOOTS Comes to Darlington Hippodrome Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s been nine years since Kinky Boots first found its footing on British shores, with a West End run that lasted for three years. Now this beloved musical, set in Northampton and based on the 2005 film of the same name, finally takes to the stage in Darlington thanks to an exciting production from Darlington Operatic Society (DarlingtonOS).

After the death of his father, Charlie Price (Ben Connor / Nicholas Fletcher-Holmes) is left with his father’s failing shoe factory, Price and Son. Just as he is questioning how to save the factory and protect the jobs of the people he grew up with, he bumps into Lola (Leighton Taylor-Jones), a cabaret performer and drag queen who inspires Charlie’s new ‘niche market’. The pair soon form an unlikely partnership, as they work together to produce a range of high-heeled ‘kinky’ boots in a bid to save the business – and along the way the duo discover that they are not as different as they first think.

Guaranteed to Raise You Up and celebrate everybody’s individuality, don’t miss Kinky Boots the Musical. Featuring a score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a heart-warming story from Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein that celebrates individuality and the power of acceptance, Kinky Boots has captivated audiences around the globe and is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

Julian Cound, Chairman of DarlingtonOS said “We are thrilled to bring Kinky Boots to Darlington Hippodrome for the first time. The show is a colourful celebration of love, acceptance and the joy of being who you want to be. Audiences are assured of another spectacular production from DarlingtonOS and I guarantee they will leave the theatre on a fabulous musical-induced high”.

Kinky Boots runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 1 to Saturday 11 May – no performance on Monday 6 May bank holiday.