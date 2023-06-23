Jw3's First Jewish Pantomime Has Its World Premiere in December

Performances run Sunday 10 December 2023 - Sunday 7 January 2024.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Jw3's First Jewish Pantomime Has Its World Premiere in December

Jw3's First Jewish Pantomime Has Its World Premiere in December

Tale as old as time and as new as the world premiere of Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, JW3's first Jewish Pantomime - the home of Jewish Arts and Culture in NW3 London, opens on Sunday 10 December 2023 - Sunday 7 January 2024. (Press performance: Tuesday 12 December at 11000hrs.)

It's Chanukah, the Jewish festival of light, and Little Red Riding Hood's village is in need of a new electricity source, at an affordable price. Will Red bring home the bacon? Will the Big Bad Pig be pig headed? Is the Wolf misunderstood and not so full of wind? And will Bubbe (Grandmother) save the day with her own special wind?

For the first time bringing together the traditions of Pantomime and Jewish storytelling, Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig is traditional Pantomime magic at its best, with classic panto favourites including: sloshing buckets, getting lost in the woods, panto baddies and a catchy finale song sheet!

Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig is written with Jewish humour by Nick Cassenbaum (Bubble Schmeisis), Director Georgia Green, (currently transferring her Bush Theatre production of Invisible to  59E59 in New York) says: "I'm so excited to bring this Chanukah Panto genre into existence. I loved panto as a child and my work pushes for a big relationship with the audience." The Musical Director Josh Middleton (DJ Vadim, Indecent - Menier, Puppet Theatre Barge), will play live on stage with a three piece band. The live band and the cast will be playing a multitude of traditional instruments from: accordion, guitar, trumpet, Bulgarian bagpipe, harp and Irish whistle and singing a mix of modern Jewish pop and rock songs and traditional classic Jewish songs in Klezmer style - but with all new pantomime lyrics!


William Galinsky, programming director at JW3 says: "Panto is one of the oldest and best-loved British traditions, one of the few times a year people young and old come together to experience the joys of the theatre. The Jewish community has a long history of theatre and now is the time we brought those two traditions together for London's first Jewish panto. JW3, as the home of Jewish culture, is uniquely positioned to bring together the best in Jewish theatre talent to put on a traditional Panto that has everything you know and love, with a JW3 twist. This Chanukah we want to bring some much-needed light to the world. I am sure, by the end of the show, when you think about where your troubles are, your only response will be 'They're behind you!'"



Another first is Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig will have a performance at 2pm on Christmas Day (Monday 25 December) - not forgetting the stunning JW3 Ice Rink outside the front of JW3 - which will be open daily from Monday 4 December!



JW3's intimate 220 seat state of the art, purpose built theatre, is perfect for a Festive treat of traditional pantomime Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, with a pig tail twist! And a full family day of entertainment for everyone to enjoy at JW3 with the delicious Baladyt vegetarian restaurant, bar and café, JW3 Ice Rink, theatre and cinema!
 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Summer Starts With A Free Family Festival In Leicesters City Centre Photo
Summer Starts With A Free Family Festival In Leicester's City Centre

Journeys Festival International returns to the city centre for a jam-packed weekend on 22 and 23 July.

2
Chester Disability Pride Parade Returns Even Bigger, Brighter And Bolder For 2023  Photo
Chester Disability Pride Parade Returns Even Bigger, Brighter And Bolder For 2023 

The third Chester Disability Pride Parade takes to the city's streets next month in a brilliant burst of colour, sound and movement. 

3
Actor And Activist Lauren McCrostie to Present ADD2CART at Drayton Arms Theatre and Etcete Photo
Actor And Activist Lauren McCrostie to Present ADD2CART at Drayton Arms Theatre and Etcetera Theatre

Add2Cart is the debut show written, directed and performed by Lauren McCrostie coming to London theaters Summer 2023.

4
Newburys Corn Exchange Reveals Upcoming Season Set for This Autumn Photo
Newbury's Corn Exchange Reveals Upcoming Season Set for This Autumn

Audiences are set to be delighted by a brand-new season in Newbury this winter, as Corn Exchange announce their August-December programme. The popular Corn Exchange pantomime returns with Beauty and the Beast, alongside a whole host of theatre, comedy, music, dance and more, rounding off another fantastic year of entertainment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Vue Bristol Cribbs Causeway (6/28-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You