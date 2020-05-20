Juliette Burton Launches New DEFINED Website

The idea for Juliette's new website evolved from the audience reaction to the critically acclaimed tour of her show Juliette Burton: Defined. During the show Juliette set her audience the challenge to define themselves in just five words. No two people defined themselves in the same way.

The unexpected reactions of her live audiences has inspired Juliette to launch the Defined website in order to reach out to the rest of the UK and the world to see if people from different areas define themselves or the area they live in in different ways to each other. Or do we all basically have the same set of tenets for how we define ourselves? And maybe with the Lockdown making most of us re-evaluate ourselves and our lives, this is the ideal time for a survey like this.

People will be able to go to the site to discover the words that are most used to define a specific area or person from that area. Click on a word to find out where it is used most frequently to define people or places. The Defined website will be a fascinating sociological tool for anyone interested in how we define ourselves and our homes in these changing times.

"I started the website because I'm basically a massive nerd and love piecing together information and data collected in my shows in inventive, interactive, collaborative ways. At a time when we're mostly less able to travel and see the world, when we're all redefining who we are and how our world works, I wanted to find a way for us not only to explore the world together but build it together too and at the same time help people find support with their mental health during this time too. The website is fun, interactive, geeky and very glittery - just how I like my live shows to be!"

- Juliette Burton

So, how do you define yourself and where you live?

Logon to www.defined.julietteburton.co.uk to take part and find out.

Juliette works closely with a number of charities to raise awareness and champion real change for people living with mental illness. She is an ambassador for ReThink Mental Illness.

The Defined website also recommends Mind, B-Eat, SANE, Beyond, OCD UK and Bipolar UK to anyone needing help through their mental health challenges.

