Joss Arnott Dance Will Perform MEET THE HATTER in 2025

Joss Arnott Dance has announced that it has successfully received funding from Arts Council England to create and tour its upcoming dance and multimedia production, Meet the Hatter.

Following an 18-month research and development phase, Meet the Hatter incorporates live dance performance with digital technologies to create the Hatter's epic, cinematic version of Wonderland, using the power of his curiosity and imagination.

Visually stunning and aimed for audiences 5+, this brand-new, magical production centred around the iconic Hatter character explores how digital projection and animation can be integrated though choreography, new storytelling, lighting and musical interplay.

Meet the Hatter marks the company's 15th anniversary milestone in 2025 and will tour from autumn with dates, collaborators and details to be announced in spring. For more information see: https://jossarnottdance.com/productions/meet-the-hatter/

Artistic Director and Choreographer, Joss Arnott said: “I am thrilled to announce our latest production Meet the Hatter as we celebrate 15 years of Joss Arnott Dance. We're delighted to be working on this exciting new production and collaborating with an award-winning team of artists to bring this new, spectacular story of the Hatter to life. Our thanks go out to Arts Council England, along with our funders and partners, for supporting our vision. We can't wait to share this magical tale with audiences across the UK later this year!".

Meet the Hatter is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Commissioned by Lincoln Arts Centre. Supported by Northern Ballet, Z-arts, University of Salford, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Children's Capital of Culture and The Golsoncott Foundation.

