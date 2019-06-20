John Reilly And The Smooth Operators Bring The Music Of Burt Bacharach To The Epstein Theatre

Britain's finest songwriters and session musicians present a sophisticated masterclass in melody, when The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook comes to The Epstein Theatre on Sat 20 July in a wonderful production honouring the music of Burt Bacharach.

Regarded as one of the great American songwriters of the 20th century, he penned chart topping hits for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and many more.

Liverpool born recording artist and singer-songwriter John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals, supported by hand-picked world class session players who usually back artists such as Paul Carrack and Take That.

Female vocals are elegantly performed by Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

This magical trip down music memory lane will feature huge hit after huge hit, including: Anyone Who Had A Heart, Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, Close To You, 24 Hours From Tulsa, Do You Know The Way To San Jose? Alfie, I Say A Little Prayer, That's What Friends Are For and many more.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy

For more details check out www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk and join our mailing list. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and twitter @EpsteinTheatre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You