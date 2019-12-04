John Grant, Kandace Springs And Frozen Light's Fire Songs Will Join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2020 Programme

Today Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced new acts for its 2020 line up. John Grant will play Great Yarmouth Hippodrome on Friday 8 May; Kandace Springs will play St Andrew's Hall on Tuesday 12 May and Frozen Light will perform at The Garage on Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 May.

John Grant will perform a very rare, stripped back show in a duo format playing songs from across his celebrated career. It's almost ten years since Michigan-born, Reykjavik-based singer songwriter John Grant released his debut solo album Queen Of Denmark lacing sumptuous soft-rock ballads with spacey synths and icy soundscapes. Since then, Grant has released a further three solo albums, each evolving so that his enduring love of synth pop now takes centre stage. What remains constant though, is his distinctive, rich baritone voice and exquisite songwriting that draws on personal battles and the absurd, horrific, beautiful occurrences of everyday life. It's his songs, sometimes brutal, often heartfelt, always unblinkingly honest and laced with his trademark candour that earned him a BRIT Award nomination for International Male Solo Artist in 2014.

His most recent release, 2018's Love is Magic is his most electronic record to date. Its fast-paced collection of electro synth pop confessionals and disco workouts marry sharp, witty diatribes with melancholic ballads, marking Grant as one of today's most compellingly idiosyncratic artists.

Kandace Springs will bring her soul-drenched vocals and unique piano style to Norwich to perform from her upcoming album, her most personal work yet. Entitled The Women Who Raised Me, it is her loving tribute to the great female singers who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of our time. Her very first UK appearance was a sold out show at the EFG London Jazz Festival two years ago, when her first Blue Note album Soul Eyes was released - since then, she's toured with Gregory Porter and been working on her second album.

The album will feature her unique interpretations of songs that she first heard growing up in Tennessee, and ranges from classic icons Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, through 60's legends Nina Simone and Dusty Springfield, and up to modern masters such as Sade and Lauryn Hill.

Frozen Light will create an immersive sensory sound experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), Fire Songs is performed in collaboration with Thetford Singers.

In the embrace of choral harmonies, the audience join Frozen Light on their latest sensory exploration. From a soulful connection around a campfire, travelling into the celestial music of the cosmos itself, audiences will experience a whole new world of awe and wonder.

An hour of original music interwoven with epic sensory experiences in a new kind of production from Frozen Light.

Norfolk & Norwich Festival takes place in Norwich and around Norfolk for 17 days each May. The programme is multi-artform, contemporary, international and audience-centred, collaborating with artists from down the road and around the world. Full information on all Norfolk & Norwich Festival events at nnfestival.org.uk.





