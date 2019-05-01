Joe McElderry Awarded Named Seat At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has honoured pop star and musical theatre favourite Joe McElderry with his own seat in its historic auditorium. Joe has returned to the Grand this week to star in 80's themed musical CLUB TROPICANA which runs until Saturday 4 May.

CLUB TROPICANA is Joe's third time performing at the Grand, having appeared in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the pantomime Aladdin, both in 2016.

Seat J18 in the stalls has been dedicated to Joe with a plaque listing the shows he's appeared in.

Joe said: "I'm really excited to be back in Wolverhampton. Whilst it's my third time here, I spent the longest time when I was here for panto as Aladdin. I love the Grand and its staff, so to be recognised with my own seat is lovely and such an honour."

The seats in the auditorium are available to sponsor for 10 years, at a special rate of £125 for the Grand's 125th Anniversary year.

Charlotte Davies, Development Manager at the Grand Theatre said: "Joe received such a warm reception as Aladdin in 2016 and he's a definite favourite amongst our musical bookers so we're delighted to welcome him back. He's definitely part of the Grand Theatre family and we're delighted to celebrate his career here with a dedicated seat in the stalls."

The Grand Theatre is a registered charity so seat sponsorship raises funds to support its charitable work in the local community.

Current projects include the Memory Café, a monthly morning of live entertainment for people with Dementia and carers at the theatre and the Intro to Panto tour for schools, where children learn about pantomime and it's theatrical traditions in their school hall, maximising the amount of young people who can enjoy and benefit from the magic of theatre.

For more information about seat sponsorship please contact Charlotte Davies, charlotted@grandtheatre.co.uk or phone the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01902 42 92 12.

Tickets for CLUB TROPICANA THE MUSICAL are on sale from the theatre Box Office, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





