Jodie Jacobs, Evelyn Hoskins & Jack Godfrey Announced As Special Guests For MICKEYJOTHEATRE: LIVE!

Mickey-Jo Boucher, behind the popular YouTube theatre channel MickeyJoTheatre, has announced that West End stars Jodie Jacobs (Hello, Dolly!, Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!) and Evelyn Hoskins (42 Balloons, Waitress) alongside Babies and 42 Balloons composer Jack Godfrey will be special guests for Mickey-Jo's upcoming live chat show MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, which starts its monthly residency at London's The Phoenix Arts Club this month, following its sold-out debut earlier this year.

The trio will join Mickey-Jo for the 22 September show, with guests for the 20 October and 17 November shows to be announced at a later date. The shows will see Mickey-Jo joined by musical theatre stars for an evening of interviews, musical performances, games and more. Each show will also spotlight a musical theatre composer / writing team.

Mickey-Jo's YouTube channel, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MickeyJoTheatre⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, is the largest worldwide in terms of dedicated theatre criticism, where he also shares features, news and interviews as well as lifestyle content for over 67,000 subscribers. His reviews and features have also been published by WhatsOnStage, BroadwayWorldUK, Musicals Magazine and LondonTheatre.co.uk.

Mickey-Jo will be joined by Off West End Award nominee Thomas F. Arnold (A Song of Songs, The House of Edgar) as accompanist and musical director for MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, who returns following the debut engagement.

The shows will also be livestreamed globally with a percentage of the proceeds raised at each performance being donated to a charity close to Mickey-Jo's heart, The George Hatfield Theatrical Arts Foundation.

Guests and musical theatre composers to be announced at a further date.

Tickets can be purchased at https://phoenixartsclub.com/ and further details for events can be found at Mickey-Jo's newly launched website www.ohmygodhey.com.

