Jeff Rawle and Teresa Banham to Lead the Cast of BLOOD WEDDING at Salisbury Playhouse

Jeff Rawle (The Durrells, Hollyoaks and Drop the Dead Donkey) and Teresa Banham (Mary Wilson in The Crown, Netflix) lead the cast in Barney Norris's new adaptation of Lorca's Blood Wedding, commissioned and produced by Wiltshire Creative and Up In Arms to run at Salisbury Playhouse from 6-22 February 2020.

Rob, the Young Groom, is played by Guildford School of Acting graduate Reece Evans who was a member of Salisbury Playhouse's Youth Theatre.

Lily Nichol (Maydays, RSC) plays Georgie, Rob's fiancée. The cast is completed by Emmet Byrne (Misfits, Dublin Theatre Festival) playing Lee, Georgie's ex, and Eleanor Henderson (The New Romantic, Vault Festival) playing Danni, Lee's wife.

Barney Norris's explosive retelling of Lorca's classic tragedy sets the action firmly in a modern-day Wiltshire community that's rocked by revelations and gossip as a young couple prepare for their wedding. Barney's previous plays include Echo's End and The Remains of the Day at Salisbury Playhouse.

Barney Norris said: "I've always been interested in the possibilities of setting existing, well-known stories in a Wiltshire landscape. Blood Wedding is a fable about the hidden wildness of the world, the power of love and longing, the suffering of women, the ineluctable pull of fate."

Blood Wedding is directed by Alice Hamilton and designed by James Perkins. Lighting designer is Johanna Town and sound and music is by Harry Blake.

To coincide with Blood Wedding at Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury Arts Centre will host a solo exhibition by Cornwall-based artist Nicola Bealing, Three Acts and Seven Scenes, which responds to Lorca's Blood Wedding. Several of Nicola's works were recently acquired by the British Museum for its permanent collection.

Up in Arms is supported by Frank and Elizabeth Brenan

Blood Wedding is supported by Wiltshire Creative's Commissioning Circle

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by calling Ticket Sales on 01722 320333 or by visiting www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk.





