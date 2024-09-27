James Norton Will Appear in Conversation at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre has announced that actor James Norton will appear in a fund-raising ‘in conversation’ at the theatre in December.

The Happy Valley, McMafia and Grantchester star will be talking with the BBC’s BBC Media and Arts Correspondent, Scarborough-born David Sillito, from 6pm on Sunday 1 December.

James grew up in Malton, just 20 miles from Scarborough, and came to the SJT on work experience when he was 15, which he has always credited with kickstarting his interest in theatre. Last year, he agreed to become the theatre’s first ever patron, and this event is a fund-raiser for the theatre.

Tickets for the hour-long talk are £40 or £45 and are available from the theatre’s website (www.sjt.uk.com), or box office, either in person or on 01723 370541. Priority booking for members of the theatre’s Circle scheme opens at 10am on Wednesday 2 October, with general booking opening on Wednesday 9 October.

