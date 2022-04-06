JEKYLL & HYDE Comes to Greenwich Theatre This Month

As part of a nine-month national tour, Blackeyed Theatre brings The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde to Greenwich Theatre for its only London dates, from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 April. Originally due to open in September 2020, Nick Lane's thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's dark psychological fantasy was instead filmed and enjoyed by online audiences across the world.

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he's close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever. However, his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong...or very right. And suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

This gripping production takes inspiration from Nick Lane's own personal journey. Injured by a car accident at the age of 26 that permanently damaged his neck and back, Lane imagines Jekyll as a physically weakened man who discovers a cure for his ailments, a cure that also unearths the darkest corners of his psyche. Lane says, "I wondered, if someone offered me a potion that was guaranteed to make me feel the way I did before the accident, but with the side effect that I'd become ruthless and horrible - would I drink it?"

Combining ensemble storytelling, physical theatre, movement and Lane's razor-sharp script, alongside a new musical score by Tristan Parkes, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde offers audiences a stylish, full-blooded theatre experience while remaining true to the spirit and themes of the original story.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde will be performed by Blake Kubena (Vikings, History Channel; Othello, Alabama Shakespeare Festival; All's Well that Ends Well, Minack Theatre) as Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, Zach Lee (Bouncers, Glass Menagerie, Hull Truck; The Derby McQueen Affair, York Theatre Royal; Treasure Island, Harrogate Theatre) as Gabriel Utterson, Paige Round (Hurling Rubble at the Moon, Park Theatre; Nobody, Hanyong Theatre/National Theatre Company of Korea) as Eleanor Lanyon and Ashley Sean-Cook (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre; The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Children's Touring Partnership; Might Never Happen, King's Head) as Hastings Lanyon.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is adapted and directed by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, with original music composed by Tristan Parkes. Completing the artistic team are Enric Ortuño (Movement and Intimacy Director), Victoria Spearing (Set Design), Naomi Gibbs (Costume Design) and Claire Childs (Lighting Design).

Nick Lane comments, "I'm incredibly excited to be working with Blackeyed Theatre again. To revisit a story that I love and adapt it for four terrific actors, particularly at such a unique time for the industry, is an absolute gift for me! I hope people book their seats and then spend the entire show on the edge of them!"

Box Office https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/the-strange-case-of-dr-jekyll-mr-hyde/