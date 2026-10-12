JACK AND THE BEANSTALK to Open at Mercury Theatre Colchester

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Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for its 2026 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk. Performances will run Sat 21 Nov 2026 - Sun 17 Jan 2027.

Joining the previously announced cast of Antony Stuart-Hicks as Dame Tilly Trott, Dale Superville as Trevor Trott, Sasha Latoya as Fairy Peaseblossom and Jaimie Pruden as Augusta Bigbucks will be three more returning cast members from last year's pantomime: Kemi Clarke (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Leicester Curve & UK Tour; The Gruffalo, West End & UK Tour) as Jack Trott, Daisy Greenwood (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Rep; Made in Dagenham – 10th Anniversary Concert, London Palladium) as Mallory Wilkin, and Dee Dee Rivers (Mother Goose, Mercury Theatre; Robin Hood, Thorington Theatre) in the ensemble, understudying the female roles and as Dance Captain. Also returning is Lucie Henderson (Curtains; Zeal & Night Visions, Bird College) in the female ensemble and as the Cow, having previously appeared in Beauty and the Beast in 2022/23. New to the Mercury Theatre's pantomime this year are Christopher Edwards (The Wizard of Oz, Exeter Corn Exchange; Summer! The Donna Summer Musical, Norwegian Creative Studios) in the ensemble and understudying the male roles, and Dara Gleeson in the male ensemble and as the Cow.

On Trott's Farm, times are tough and money is running out. When ruthless landowner Augusta Bigbucks snaps up the farm for a bargain, the family are forced to sell their beloved cow, Pat, at Culver Square Market. But everything changes when a giant beanstalk suddenly appears. With a fearsome giant threatening Colchester, Jack must climb to Cloudland, face the giant and save the town before it's too late.

The production is written by David Phipps-Davis and directed by Mercury Theatre Artistic Director Natasha Rickman, with Libby Todd as Designer, Rosie Mather as Choreographer, Joshua Tarrier as Musical Director, Matt Ladkin as LX Designer and Tom Attwood as Sound Designer. Jordan Langford is Intimacy Director, Antony Stuart-Hicks is Creative Consultant, Dale Superville is Associate Director, Alex Ray is Associate Lighting Designer and Wesley Laing is Associate Sound Designer.

Packed with laugh-out-loud comedy, spectacular songs, dazzling choreography and breathtaking sets, Jack and the Beanstalk promises a magical festive adventure filled with fee-fi-fo-FUN for audiences of all ages.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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