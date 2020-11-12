Irish Laureate Sebastian Barry's ON BLUEBERRY HILL Comes To Audible

The play debuts on Audible on 19th November.

Irish Fiction Laureate and award-winning writer, Sebastian Barry's critically acclaimed play On Blueberry Hill to audiences around the world as it debuts on Audible on 19th November.

On Blueberry Hill is Sebastian Barry's first new play in ten years, and previously ran in Dublin and New York before making its London premiere at Trafalgar Studios in March. Reprising their roles for the Audible production are Irish Times Theatre Award and Olivier Award winner Niall Buggy (Uncle Vanya, Penelope) and West End and Broadway star David Ganly (Body of Lies, Sunset Song).

Originally produced by the Olivier award-winning theatre company, Fishamble, directed by Jim Culleton with music by Denis Clohessy, On Blueberry Hill is a powerful exploration of freedom, friendship, and forgiveness. It features best of friends and worst of enemies Christy (Buggy) and PJ (Ganly), who are destined to share their lives for twenty years. As the two men reflect on the hope and torment of life outside - they slowly uncover the events that have led them to their world with explosive, bittersweet consequences.

Born in Dublin in 1955, Sebastian Barry's novels and plays have won, among other awards, the Kerry Group Irish Fiction Prize, the Costa Book of the Year award, the Irish Book Awards Best Novel, the Independent Booksellers Prize and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize. He also had two consecutive novels, A Long Long Way (2005) and The Secret Scripture (2008), shortlisted for the MAN Booker Prize. He lives in Wicklow with his wife and three children.

On Blueberry Hill is now available to pre-order on Audible here priced at £5.19 or 1 credit for Audible members.

On Blueberry Hill joins a wealth of Audible productions performed by world-class talent, including: The Year of Magical Thinking performed by Emmy award winner Vanessa Redgrave, Until The Flood, written and performed by Pulitzer Prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith; True West performed by Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn; Girls and Boys performed by Carey Mulligan; Radio performed by Adam Gillen; Iphigenia In Splott performed by Sophie Melville; Sakina's Restaurant written and performed by Aasif Mandvi; and Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup and David Cale.

