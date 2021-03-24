Interactive Dating Show Commissions Amy Hart & Paul Taylor-Mills For Three Part Mini-series Following Its Hugely Successful Debut Last Month

Following the success of the debut pilot of TAP THAT last month, the dynamic hosting duo Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills have been commissioned to do a mini-series of the international hit dating show.

Paul Taylor-Mills said "Amy and I had such fun filming the pilot. She's the ying to my yang and genuinely makes me howl, hopefully it came across that we had a booowl!

I'm not going to lie, it's a thrilling mixture of absolute fear dealing with the live technology! But it also gives you that warm fuzzy feeling knowing that you're helping someone find love. A big part of me agreeing to film the next episodes was to ensure we try and make sure that the show includes LBGTQ+ representation. With this in mind if you're looking for love and up for thousands of people helping you, then please do get in touch with the casting team at TapThat.live. It's super straight forward to apply and there's a genuine quest to find folk love whilst having a fun old time!"

The TAP THAT UK shows are on Fri 9 April, Fri 23 April and Fri 7 May. For tickets and casting information visit www.TapThat.live

Comedy and experiential production company Face Off Unlimited (BATSU!, Goon River) presented the UK debut of TAP THAT - a new, technology driven dating show, where the voting audience makes the match in real time. The online show has been running successfully in the US and will now be making love matches for the Brits!

TAP THAT is designed to be and is best enjoyed as a multiscreen experience. Viewers watch the live show on a computer or laptop while simultaneously voting and interacting from their smartphone.

TAP THAT is presented by Face Off Unlimited (executive producers Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Joe Tex, Heather Shields) and additional creative team members are Michael Springthorpe, Peter Hargarten, and Emily McNamara.