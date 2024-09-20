Imagine Theatre Reveals Pantomime Season 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning pantomime producer Imagine Theatre has announced casting across the UK in their upcoming pantomime season of nineteen pantomimes across England Scotland and Wales.

Jam-packed with all your favourite panto ingredients, the star-studded season includes BBC Radio Two favourites Vernon Kay and Scott Mills. A host of musical theatre, TV and stage stars including X Factor winner Sam Bailey, this year's Britain Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, Jennifer Ellison, ‘Corrie's' Lisa George, the twinkle toed AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Jenny Ryan from The Chase and no less than two Ru Pauls Drag Race UK legends Divina De Campo and La Voix. A1's Mark Read brings a bit of Boyband celebrity and kids can look forward to seeing CBBC and CBeebies favourites Ben Cajee, Justin Fletcher, Mark Rhodes, Gyasi Sheppy and Karim Zeroual bring plenty of audience interaction, song, dance and tonnes of laughter to the stage.

They are supported by over 500 additional talented cast including some of the best dames and comics in panto land with literally hundreds of years of combined panto experience, alongside over 400 local children making up local junior ensembles who attended open auditions to be part of the panto magic.

In the last two years, Imagine Theatre have received twenty nominations from the UK Pantomime Association Awards, winning five, including awards for the Best Set and Best Pantomime over 900 seats.

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, and part of the Trafalgar Entertainment group of companies, Imagine Theatre works on over forty pantomime productions across the United Kingdom, supplying everything from a single pantomime prop through to the staging of entire productions. As they ramp up to Christmas The Warehouse is bursting at the seams with more than 30 thousand glittering costumes, thousands of props from glass slippers to giant beanstalks and piles of goody bags to give away!

This season they will produce pantomimes in Crewe, Dartford, Fareham, Glasgow, Halifax, Hayes, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Kirkaldy, Leamington, Leicester, Llandudno, Reading, Rotherham, Stafford, Swansea, Wycombe and Swindon. With three pantomimes which see the latest in digital technology with their ground-breaking digital sets creating a new and exciting magical theatrical experience.

The curtain will rise over 1000 times on imagine pantomimes this Christmas including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack and the Beanstalk, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White.

Steve Boden, Managing Director at Imagine says: “Our 2024 pantomime season is almost upon us and we can't wait to bring a glittering array of productions to stages across the UK. Our focus at Imagine is entertaining families at this magical time of year. Pantomime has been at the very heart of winter celebrations for hundreds of years and is one of the few genres that is created specifically to entertain all ages and encourage generations of theatre goers come together and enjoy the magic of live theatre.”

Laura Taylor, Head of Celebrity Casting for Imagine says ‘I am so delighted with the offering we have for families all over the UK this Christmas. Pantomime is all about having fun, spending quality time with family, friends or colleagues and making memories and that's what we can guarantee with our shows this year. Real life has been extremely tricky and challenging in 2024 for so many and I can't think of a better Christmas treat than leaving that real life behind and escaping into the fantasy world of pantomime for two hours. You can buy a ticket, safe in the knowledge that you will leave the theatre on an absolute high having had a fabulous time. Myself, and the rest of the team at Imagine, who have worked tirelessly all year round to create the shows, have the best jobs in the world, being able to bring that joy to people”.

Find out more about Imagine's upcoming panto season at imaginetheatre.co.uk and book your tickets now!

