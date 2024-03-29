Illusionist Scott Silven Comes to Brighton Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brighton Festival has announced that world-renowned illusionist Scott Silven and his acclaimed show Wonders will join this year’s programme. Direct from New York and making its debut in England, Wonders promises an electrifying journey through the extraordinary, inviting audiences to discover the power of wonder in their lives.

From May 8th to 12th, the Theatre Royal Brighton will host five spellbinding nights of enigma and intrigue. Scott Silven weaves an enchanting magical tapestry, inviting audiences to embark on a shared journey that delves into the unexplored corners of their minds, unlocking the true essence of wonder and human connection. Tickets are now on sale and available from: brightonfestival.org/whats-on/XO0-scott-silven-wonders/.

Renowned for enchanting audiences worldwide with his mesmerising performances on stage and screen, Scottish-born Silven has become a global sensation. His remarkable journey has taken him from a childhood inspired by the myth and mystery of the Scottish landscapes that surrounded him, to headlining some of the world's most iconic venues - from the Sydney Opera House to The Kennedy Center. Silven has also presented at world-leading institutions from Stanford to Yale and made celebrated appearances at top international festivals such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, Sydney Festival, Melbourne International Festival, and the Singapore Festival of the Arts. Following four sold-out world tours and an acclaimed seven-year New York run, Silven is poised for a much-anticipated return to the UK when Brighton Festival hosts his first live performance in England in eight years and the English debut of his acclaimed show, Wonders.

Scott Silven said: "I’m hugely excited to be returning to the UK to take Brighton Festival audiences on a journey of wonder. You’ll not only witness impossible illusions of the mind, you’ll discover the power of your imagination and become part of an unforgettable collective adventure. Get ready to challenge your perceptions, connect with your innermost self, and hopefully emerge inspired by the magic that awaits you within the jewel box of the Theatre Royal. Ready for an adventure? I can't wait to see you there.”

Described by The New York Times as ‘astounding’ and hailed by Vogue for ‘making magic cool again—chic even’, Scott Silven's performances transcend entertainment, leaving audiences awestruck and inspired. Through his unique blend of theatrical enchantment, storytelling, and audience immersion, Silven redefines the boundaries of his craft, earning accolades from critics and fans alike. A regular on international broadcast media, Silven has been described as "truly astonishing" (LA Times), and "mesmerising" (Town and Country), repeatedly captivating hosts and audiences with compelling appearances on ABC News Australia, NBC Today Show, NPR, Fox New York, and CBS San Diego.

Wonders goes beyond a traditional magic show, to an interactive, immersive experience that defies the limits of the mind and the boundaries of human connection. Audiences will not only witness but become an integral part of breathtaking illusions, discovering the boundless potential of their own imagination. By exploring the essence of wonder, Silven will guide us to look at the world, and ourselves, in a new and extraordinary way. Audiences leave the show feeling different.

Wonders is part of Brighton Festival 2024 – the largest annual curated multi-arts festival in England. This year’s Guest Director is the author and screenwriter, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, best known for 24 Hour Party People, Millions and his work on the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Inspired by Brighton’s optimistic spirit and his own interest in the world of magic, Cottrell-Boyce invites everyone to imagine a better world through a vibrant and colourful celebration of Hope and Wonder.