IT'S A WONDERFUL US Will Come to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

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A story of love, loss, laughter, and the unbreakable bonds that define us comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

In It's A Wonderful Us (24 November), we meet double act Andrew & Ginger. Forever rehearsing, forever arguing over the opening number. Trapped in the faded glamour of a never-ending variety show, they are desperately trying to revive their act in the spirits of Morecambe and Wise and Tommy Cooper. Andrew is resistant to change. His partner, Ginger, has a radical idea: to weave Andrew's extraordinary life story into their act. Whilst revisiting recordings with his father, Andrew begins to uncover stories of struggle, triumph, and the hidden truths that have shaped him.

Blending the warm, chaotic humour of the double act with the magic of Frank Capra's much beloved film, this funny and heartfelt show traces one man's journey with learning disabilities. Performed by and co-created with a cast of learning-disabled and non-learning-disabled artists, it's a celebration of the fact that every life is wonderful, and sometimes all we need is a little nudge and a few good jokes to remember why.

Written and directed by Fringe First and The Stage award-winning writer and director, Steve Gilroy, It's a Wonderful Us is presented by The Lawnmowers and Murmur Theatre.

It can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 24 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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