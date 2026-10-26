Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IT'S A WONDERFUL US Will Come to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough
Written and directed by award-winning playwright Steve Gilroy, the production blends double-act comedy with Frank Capra's cinematic legacy.
A story of love, loss, laughter, and the unbreakable bonds that define us comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
In It's A Wonderful Us (24 November), we meet double act Andrew & Ginger. Forever rehearsing, forever arguing over the opening number. Trapped in the faded glamour of a never-ending variety show, they are desperately trying to revive their act in the spirits of Morecambe and Wise and Tommy Cooper. Andrew is resistant to change. His partner, Ginger, has a radical idea: to weave Andrew's extraordinary life story into their act. Whilst revisiting recordings with his father, Andrew begins to uncover stories of struggle, triumph, and the hidden truths that have shaped him.
Blending the warm, chaotic humour of the double act with the magic of Frank Capra's much beloved film, this funny and heartfelt show traces one man's journey with learning disabilities. Performed by and co-created with a cast of learning-disabled and non-learning-disabled artists, it's a celebration of the fact that every life is wonderful, and sometimes all we need is a little nudge and a few good jokes to remember why.
Written and directed by Fringe First and The Stage award-winning writer and director, Steve Gilroy, It's a Wonderful Us is presented by The Lawnmowers and Murmur Theatre.
It can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 24 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.
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