ISLAND SONG: A NEW MUSICAL Set to Run At Phoenix Arts Club

Following the success of the recent Crazy Coqs production of 'Bare', BJW Productions are set to present 'Island Song', a new musical by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor. Island Song is a tale of five New Yorkers that are caught in a twisted love affair with the city. This unique musical will take you on a journey through their poignant and hilarious lives and tease you with the possibilities the city dangles before them. Driven by its kinetic and eclectic score featuring 5 MAC nominated songs, Island Song captures every urbanites triumphs, disappointments, and ever-tested perspective.

This brand-new production will be presented at the Phoenix Arts Club on Saturday 16th April (5pm) with tickets from £19.50. The cast includes Molly Hewitt-Richards as Jordan, Rosie Devlin as Caroline, Joseph Riley as Cooper, Aiden Carson as Will and Emily Knight as Shoshana. The production is directed by Carson, and produced by Ben Ward and Taylor Jay. Ward also takes on the role of Musical Director.

Tickets are available now at https://linktr.ee/bjw.productions/.