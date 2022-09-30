INTO BATTLE Now Streaming on Broadway on Demand

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The play features The Bill’s Iain Fletcher, Anna Bradley, Alexander Knox, Gabriel Freilich, Joe Gill, Molly Gaisford, Nikolas Salmon, and Sam Barrett.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Hugh Salmon's moving, affecting and humorous debut play INTO BATTLE has made it across the pond and will be is now available to stream on demand through popular theatre streaming channel Broadway on Demand on the link HERE.

The play which premiered at Greenwich theatre last year tells the true story of a bitter feud at Oxford University set against the backdrop of WW1 and features cast including The Bill's Iain Fletcher, Anna Bradley, Alexander Knox, Gabriel Freilich, Joe Gill, Molly Gaisford, Nikolas Salmon, and Sam Barrett.

'The greatest danger to the British people is not among the enormous fleets and armies of Europe. No. It is here in our midst, close at home, close at hand, in the unnatural gap between rich and poor'.

(Winston Churchill)

It's 1910. Balliol College, Oxford. Dangerous rifts are appearing between the 'have' and the 'have-nots'. Of the fifty-three freshers who went up some four years earlier, eighteen had been to Eton forming an exclusive group, standing up to them the founders of the Balliol boys club who dedicated to their lives to improving the lives of the poor and hungry on the back streets of Oxford. In an increasingly personalised, bitter feud, will social influence and wealth prevail or, in the midst of war, will vicious personal differences be put aside in the face of a far greater adversity?

Writer Hugh Salmon says 'I am delighted that Broadway On Demand will be streaming 'INTO BATTLE' in the USA. the play tells an extraordinary true story which is centred around social issues over 100 years ago that still resonate throughout the world today. Of course, I would love the play to reach as wide an audience as possible - especially as the number of people who had the opportunity to see it at Greenwich Theatre last November was so restricted by the covid pandemic. As for the future of Into Battle I hope moving forward to be able to bring this back to UK audiences and am currently looking for collaborators in the UK to tour the show'

Jeffery Keilholtz, VP of Broadway on Demand says 'It is important to note that access to live theatre remains a challenge for millions of Americans, not only geographically. Theatre is not supported by robust government subsidies, as it is in the United Kingdom, so large swathes of the American populace have little to no access to the stage. As a result, Broadway on Demand is quickly becoming a vital discovery mechanism for many Americans to find and enjoy captures of premium plays and musicals.'

INTO BATTLE unearths a true story that has been buried for over 100 years: Carefully researched, Hugh Salmon brings back to life the untold stories of some of the most promising pre-war minds, among them, the future war poets Julian Grenfell and Patrick Shaw Stewart and England rugby international Ronald Poulton.

Told with wit and humour, INTO BATTLE exposes the inequalities of life but despite their differences shows how people are brought together as their destinies are resolved on the battlefield.

INTO BATTLE is being streamed HERE! for more information visit the website www.intobattleplay.co.uk .

