INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON Comes to The Old Red Lion Theatre

Rosie Day opens her one woman show, INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at The Old Red Lion Theatre this week and it runs until 29 February 2020.

Miss-trusted. Miss-treated. Miss you. Welcome to a miss-spent youth. When your sister dies eating a Yorkshire pudding at Sunday lunch (ironic as she rarely eats; well, ate) there are going to be some repercussions... and trouble.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON is a call to arms for young women everywhere, and questions why society isn't watching out for our girls as they navigate fading friendships, f**ked up families and forging a trail through adolescence.



Dubbed a 'Screen International Star of Tomorrow' by Screen Daily, Rosie Day is an exceptional young actress across film, stage and screen. Rosie starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the rom-com All Roads Lead to Rome and has recently been seen opposite Uma Thurman in the movie Down a Dark Hall from Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer. Rosie was one of the leads in Butterfly Kisses which won the Crystal Bear at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival. Memorable in Golden Globe nominated "Outlander" as Mary Hawkins, Rosie is no stranger to our television screens. Rosie leads a cast alongside Phillip Glenister and Lesley Sharp in the Sky One comedy/drama "Living The Dream." Other notable television credits include: "Prime Suspect 1973" for ITV, "The Seasoning House" (for which she won four Best Actress awards), "Good Night" (BAFTA Nominated 2013) ITV's "Grantchester," E4'S "Misfits," BBC'S "Cuffs," ITV'S "Homefront" and BBC3'S "Siblings." Day lends her voice to the recent BBC One/Netflix adaptation of much-loved children's classic "Watership Down" which also features John Boyega and Olivia Colman. Rosie recently took to the West End stage in "The Girl Who Fell" at Trafalgar Studios. She also performed in "Again" at Trafalgar Studios and received rave reviews for her standout performance. Other stage roles include "Spur of the Moment" at The Royal Court Theatre. As a writer/director her first film "Tracks" is currently on the festival circuit and has scooped numerous nominations and awards, and her sophomore short is currently in production. Her debut feature film "Pixie Dust" is currently in pre-production and being produced by Studio Pow (Funny Cow). Alongside the play, Rosie is creating "Teenage Armageddon The Podcast," to help empower teenage girls.

Rosie said of the production, "I'm so thrilled that my debut play is to be performed at such a great venue for new writing, and produced by incredible people I hugely admire. I always thought there was a lack of roles for teenage girls in theatre, especially ones that focus on and tell our stories. I hope Teenage Armageddon helps paint a realistic depiction of what is like to be a young woman in 2020, and shines a light on the very real problems we face, as it hands the microphone back to an upcoming generation of amazing, intelligent, (rebellious), kick ass, young women."

In a joint statement, the producers of the show said of the production "It's a wonderful and rare thing to encounter someone as uniquely talented as Rosie Day. Her ability to weave a story through text and performance is something to behold and we are delighted to be presenting this debut play which hands the megaphone to girls to tell us their story as they see it."

Tickets: £15.50 (£12.50 concessions)

Box Office: 0333 012 4963





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You