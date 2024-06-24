INDIE EXPLOSION Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday 18 July the Corn Exchange Newbury will be welcoming Indie Explosion to their stage for a night of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, The Stone Roses, and many more indie favourites with this brand-new film and live music experience.

This is a celebration of one of the most vibrant and exhilarating eras that British music has ever known. Audiences can expect all of their favourite tunes from the Nineties to surround them, bringing back memories and creating new moments that will make the night an unforgettable homage to the golden age of Britpop!

Parklife, Sit Down, Don't Look Back in Anger, Disco 2000 and Step On are among more than 20 hit songs with more from bands like The Charlatans, Supergrass, Happy Mondays and more, all performed live in this show. The performance features real archive footage from the era that promises to perfectly complement the performance of all these 90s hits.

Comments