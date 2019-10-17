Hope Mill Announces Casting For THE ASTONISHING TIMES OF TIMOTHY CRATCHIT

The full cast has been announced for The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit, a new musical with book by Allan Knee (the writer of Hope Aria's 2017 hit musical, Little Women), and music and lyrics by newcomer Andre Catrini. Ryan Kopel stars in the title role of Timothy. He is joined by Paul Greenwood, Michael Matus, Sammy Graham and Helen Pearson who star as Scrooge, Grimaldi, Lucy and Mrs Linden/Miss Poole respectively.

Ryan Kopel made his West End debut last year in The Inheritance (Noel Coward Theatre) and recently appeared in West Side Story (Edinburgh International Festival). Paul Greenwood has previously starred in Arthur's World (SPID Theatre, London), You Can Always Hand Them Back (Mercury Theatre), A Christmas Carol (New Vic Theatre), Our Father (Watford Palace), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour) and Guys and Dolls (UK Tour). His TV credits include Father Brown (BBC), Holby City (BBC), Lewis (ITV), Midsomer Murders (ITV), Casualty (BBC), Superintendent Yelland in Spender (BBC) and PC Michael 'Rosie' Penrose in The Growing Pains of PC Penrose and Rosie (BBC). Michael Matus has most recently starred in Richard III (UK Tour), King Lear (The Duke of York's Theatre), Broken Glass (Watford Palace) and The Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Crucible). His TV credits include Shakespeare and Hathaway (BBC), The Split (BBC) and Endeavour (ITV). Sammy Graham has recently appeared in The Happy Prince (The Place), Strike Up the Band (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and It's Only Life (Union Theatre). Helen Pearson played show regular Frankie Osbourne for 15 years in Hollyoaks (Channel 4). Her theatre credits include Comic Potential (Lyric Theatre), Love Songs for Shopkeepers (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Educating Rita (Swansea Rep/Tour) and Blood Brothers (Birmingham Rep).

Also in the cast are Trevor Whittaker as Quilp Hannah Brown as Momo/Miss Tulips and Sadie-Jean Shirley as Aria. Completing the cast are Dimitri Gripari, Tadek Chmiel and Tom Sterling.

THE ASTONISHING TIMES OF TIMOTHY CRATCHIT tells the tale of a young man who sets out to find his place in an expanding and volatile world. Inspired by the characters of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, the story follows the plight of young Tim from the home of his benefactor, Ebenezer Scrooge, to the theatrical madness of the great comic, Giuseppe Grimaldi.

The new musical will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Hair, This House, Pippin, Rain Man, Aspects of Love), with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, musical direction by Chris Poon, set design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, sound design by Paul Gavin and orchestration by Assaf Gleizner.

THE ASTONISHING TIMES OF TIMOTHY CRATCHIT is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Joseph Houston & William Whelton for Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Timothy Cratchit Development LLC.





