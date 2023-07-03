Helen O'Grady Drama Academy to Rebrand as Drama Kids

Trafalgar Education is rebranding one of its Performing Arts education businesses in the UK.



From today (3 July 2023), the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy is changing its name to Drama Kids.



For over 44 years, the drama academy has sought to provide a non-competitive and nurturing environment for students to be themselves, feel empowered and thrive; whilst developing skills to last a lifetime. As the world’s largest drama school, with over 100,000 students attending classes each week globally, the drama programme ensures inclusivity and equal opportunities to students in a fun and engaging environment.



Talking about the rebrand, Jo Scalpello, Group Marketing Director for Trafalgar Education said: “Since joining the Trafalgar family in 2021, our Academy has undergone significant developments to improve the business model and branding. Whilst our programme of “developing confidence, communication and creativity” remains at the forefront of our operation, the new name and fun, eye-catching logo pave the way for the next chapter of the company’s history.



Becky Goodfield, COO Drama Kids, added: “Whilst we are very excited by the changes to our name and logo, the heart of our programme and mission remain unchanged: to build and develop the confidence, communication and creativity skills of our students. Simply put, it’s a new name, new logo, but the same GREAT programme.”



The original Helen O’Grady Drama Academy was founded in 1979, with its grassroots in developing confidence and communication skills in children through a creative and structured drama syllabus.



Over 44 years later, the values and vision of the programme remain the same, with the demand for building self-confidence and developing social interaction skills in children needed more than ever before.

