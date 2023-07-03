Helen O'Grady Drama Academy to Rebrand as Drama Kids

As the world's largest drama school, the drama programme ensures inclusivity and equal opportunities to students in a fun and engaging environment. 

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 1 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 3 Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 4 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates

Helen O'Grady Drama Academy to Rebrand as Drama Kids

Trafalgar Education is rebranding one of its Performing Arts education businesses in the UK.   
 
From today (3 July 2023), the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy is changing its name to Drama Kids.  
 
For over 44 years, the drama academy has sought to provide a non-competitive and nurturing environment for students to be themselves, feel empowered and thrive; whilst developing skills to last a lifetime. As the world’s largest drama school, with over 100,000 students attending classes each week globally, the drama programme ensures inclusivity and equal opportunities to students in a fun and engaging environment. 
 
Talking about the rebrand, Jo Scalpello, Group Marketing Director for Trafalgar Education said: “Since joining the Trafalgar family in 2021, our Academy has undergone significant developments to improve the business model and branding. Whilst our programme of “developing confidence, communication and creativity” remains at the forefront of our operation, the new name and fun, eye-catching logo pave the way for the next chapter of the company’s history.  
 
Becky Goodfield, COO Drama Kids, added: “Whilst we are very excited by the changes to our name and logo, the heart of our programme and mission remain unchanged: to build and develop the confidence, communication and creativity skills of our students. Simply put, it’s a new name, new logo, but the same GREAT programme.” 
 
The original Helen O’Grady Drama Academy was founded in 1979, with its grassroots in developing confidence and communication skills in children through a creative and structured drama syllabus.  
 
Over 44 years later, the values and vision of the programme remain the same, with the demand for building self-confidence and developing social interaction skills in children needed more than ever before.  
  



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Sage Gateshead to Host Big Bruckner Weekend in March 2024 Photo
Sage Gateshead to Host Big Bruckner Weekend in March 2024

Sage Gateshead has announced plans for its Big Bruckner Weekend, an epic immersion into the music of the Austrian composer on his 200th anniversary. Taking place between Friday 1st and Sunday 3rd March 2024, the venue plays host to several of Britain's best orchestras and choir for performances of his greatest symphonies, chamber work and religious choral works.

2
The Countdown Begins As HALE BARNS CARNIVAL Returns In July With Huge Line-Up Announced Photo
The Countdown Begins As HALE BARNS CARNIVAL Returns In July With Huge Line-Up Announced

The hugely anticipated Hale Barns Carnival returns in just a few weeks' time with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.

3
The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season

The UK Choir Festival has announced its 2023/24 season, featuring three exciting events across London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

4
Ailey 2 is Back in the UK For a 12-Venue Tour Opening in September Photo
Ailey 2 is Back in the UK For a 12-Venue Tour Opening in September

As Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater departs the UK following performances at the Edinburgh International Festival and Sadler's Wells, the incredible young dancers of Ailey 2 will embark on a 12-venue tour presented by Dance Consortium.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You