Hannah Gadsby Announces Extra Show To HER BODY OF WORK Live Tour At The London Palladium

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award-winning funny person, has a brand-new live show - Body of Work - and it's arriving in the UK in March 2022!

Due to demand, an extra show has been added at The London Palladium on Saturday 19th March 2022 tickets are on sale now via myticket.co.uk/artists/hannah-gadsby.

This highly anticipated tour will see Hannah visit Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Edinburgh and perform four nights at The London Palladium.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn't quit: stand-up comedy.

So, in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020, just in time for well...the rest of 2020. The year that was like no other saw Hannah bunkering down in her homeland, Australia, sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next.â€¨

That ponder is now a show. A brand-new live show. One could say it's a new body of work. Couldn't one?

March 2022 Tour Dates

06.03.22 Manchester Opera House

07.03.22 Glasgow Kings Theatre

09.03.22 Brighton Dome

10.03.22 Brighton Dome

13.03.22 Edinburgh Festival Theatre

15.03.22 London Palladium

17.03.22 London Palladium

18.03.22 London Palladium

19.03.22 London Palladium *NEW DATE*

Tickets for all dates are on sale now via www.myticket.co.uk