Hampstead Theatre Announces Updates for SPRINGWOOD's Upcoming Season

Due to a scheduling conflict Stanley Tucci will no longer be directing Springwood at Hampstead Theatre. The production will now be directed by Richard Nelson.

Springwood plays Hampstead Theatre's main stage from 19 June to 25 July with a press night scheduled for Monday 29 June.

From Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright and director Richard Nelson (Farewell to the Theatre, Goodnight Children Everywhere), Springwood is a witty and poignant new play that pulls back the curtain on an historical, pivotal meeting where the personal and political entwine.

1939. A weekend at a country house. The fate of nations hangs in the balance; King George VI's single opportunity to convince President Roosevelt to support his country in impending war is seemingly dependent on whether he and his wife can navigate a public picnic with the decorum and dignity expected of royalty. The weekend marks the first ever visit of a British monarch to the United States - can the "special relationship" survive a menu of hot dogs and beer?

The President of the United States and First Lady host the King and Queen of England in this richly observed clash of cultures. While on the precipice of world war and amidst a house with very thin walls, the secrets, self-doubts, fears and indiscretions of two world leaders and their wives spill out.