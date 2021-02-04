HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall Has Extended Her Role As Patron At The Unicorn Theatre

Her Royal Highness has been the theatre's patron since 2005 and is a keen supporter of the arts and a regular visitor to the Unicorn. The Duchess most recently guest edited the Emma Barnett show on BBC Radio Five Live, which featured the theatre's acclaimed Unicorn Online, devised as a response to the building's closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artistic Director Justin Audibert said 'I'm so delighted that The Duchess of Cornwall has kindly renewed her patronage. It is wonderful to have her ongoing support for our theatre and for our work with schools and community groups - and it feels especially important at such a difficult time for our industry and for children.'

Unicorn Theatre: The Unicorn Theatre is the UK's leading theatre for young audiences, producing an eclectic and surprising programme of work year-round for children aged 6 months to 18 years. Based in their purpose-built home at London Bridge, the Unicorn aims to connect artists and audiences through a broad range of work that is honest, refreshing and international in outlook, across a range of disciplines. The Unicorn presents and tours twelve to fifteen shows each year, at home and abroad, to around 90,000 children and their parents and carers, and works extensively with schools and in the community to invite children from all cultures into a conversation about art and the world we live in.