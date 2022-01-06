HOW TO MAKE A REVOLUTION Announced as Part of #FinboroughFrontier

The Finborough Theatre presents a digital production of the new documentary play How To Make A Revolution by Einat Weizman with Issa Amro.



As part of the Finborough Theatre's new digital initiative, #FinboroughFrontier, the play will be available to watch FREE on the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel for one month from Monday, 31 January 2022 at 6.00pm to Monday, 28 February 2022 at 11.00pm. The video will be available both with and without subtitles.



Hailed as a defender of human rights by the United Nations, and born and raised in Hebron, Issa Amro has devoted his life to protesting and documenting human rights abuses in the West Bank-Occupied Territories.



In February 2016, he was detained and indicted by the Israeli state on eighteen charges spanning six years - including incitement, insulting a soldier, and protesting against military and settler violence.



He was tried in the Ofer Military Court where the average trial takes 10 minutes, and where the conviction rate for Palestinians is 99.7%



With the help of an Israeli lawyer, the presence of foreign diplomats, and an international outcry, Issa was acquitted of most of the charges and received a suspended sentence, only to find himself arrested and tried again - but this time, not by Israel, but by the Palestinian Authority...



In this new documentary play, filmed in the UK and Hebron, and based on verbatim transcripts, Issa Amro takes to the stage to play himself in a coruscating look at the truth behind the headlines.



Playwright Einat Weizman's productions at the Finborough Theatre include her controversial play Prisoners of the Occupation as part of Vibrant 2019 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights.

Based in Tel Aviv, Einat is an actor, director, playwright and political activist. All her plays, performances and events are focused on documentary theatre as an investigative tool into the hidden spaces of the Israeli reality. Theatre includes Prisoners of the Occupation (Tmu-na Theater, Tel Aviv, and a tour of Palestinian villages), I, Dareen T. (Tmu-na Theater, Tel Aviv, Human Festival, Oslo, Norway, and Materia Prima Theatre Festival, Florence, Italy), House 113: A Lesson in Political Construction (Tmu-na Theater, Tel Aviv), Palestine, Year Zero (Tokyo Theatre Festival and Kerala Theatre Festival, India), Prison Notebooks (Jaffa Theatre) and Shame (Avignon Theatre Festival, France, MoFo Festival, Oslo, Norway, ITI conference, Segovia, Spain, and Mosaic Theater, Washington DC). Film includes 99.7% Convictions, winner of the DocAviv Festival Prize. In the Bedouin village of Al Araqib, Einat opened The Resistance Museum in 2020 and the Sumod Center in 2021. She received the New Israel Fund's Essential Art Prize 2020 and the Writer's Guild of Norway's Solidarity Grand Award 2019.



Director Tommo Fowler's productions at the Finborough Theatre include Einat Weizman's Prisoners of the Occupation as part of Vibrant 2019 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights, Jam, I Wish To Die Singing and Obamaology.

As Resident Assistant Director, he assisted on Harajuku Girls and Sommer 14. Direction includes Mumburger (Archivist's Gallery and Old Red Lion Theatre), The Strip, Fear and Misery of the Third Reich (Oxford School of Drama) and Comet (Pleasance London). Dramaturgy includes There Is No Planet B (Theatre Deli, Sheffield), One Jewish Boy (Trafalgar Studios), Out of the Dark (Rose Theatre, Kingston) and In My Lungs the Ocean Swells, winner of the Origins Award (Vault Festival). Tommo is co-founder of script-reading and dramaturgy company RoughHewn, and was visiting tutor on the MA Playwriting programme at City, University of London.

