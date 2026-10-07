HOW SOON IS NOW? to Play Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
The world premiere production by Box of Tricks stars Bethan McLean, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, and Laura Robinson in a story of female friendship set on New Year's Eve 1997.
Brand new indie musical How Soon is Now? will head to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 6 and 7 November as part of a national tour.
It's New Year's Eve, 1997. Manchester. The DJ's in full flow, and as indie songs blast out into the smoke-filled air of the club, the whole place feels electric.
Three girls are on the dancefloor. Polly and Angie are up for a big night. Jean is lost and alone. Change is in the air – New Labour, New Year, a new millennium. After decades of grey, this should be their time. But as darkness falls and midnight arrives, will they find their light?
Celebrating Northern voices and featuring top tunes, How Soon is Now? tells a story of mates, music and magic – finding your place and finding yourself. Featuring a live soundtrack of iconic 90's indie anthems from the likes of The Stone Roses, Radiohead and The Smiths, it captures the highs and lows, darkness and light of a big night out on New Year's Eve.
This world premiere production by acclaimed playwright Siân Owen is performed by Bethan McLean, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Laura Robinson, Darragh Cowley, Theo Woolford and LJ Willow.
How Soon is Now? is presented by the Manchester-based Box of Tricks (Narvik, UK Theatre Award for Best New Play; SparkPlug, Sky Arts; The Last Quiz Night on Earth, Guardian Best of Culture 2020). It's written by award-winning playwright Siân Owen and directed by Adam Quayle. It's designed by Hannah Sibai with musical direction from Vidar Norheim, lighting from KJ and movement from Chris Brown.
Adam Quayle says: “I'm so excited about working with this company to bring How Soon is Now? to life. With some serious talent in the room – actors with incredible voices, multi-talented multi-instrumentalist actor-musicians – this promises to be an all-singing, all-dancing theatrical experience. Total theatre.
“Ten years in the making, How Soon is Now? is an electric story of female friendship and empowerment, driven by a live soundtrack of iconic indie classics. A reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is a light that never goes out.”
Siân Owen says: “I want audiences to feel like they've walked into the middle of a nightclub where a story is unfolding around them full of laughter, heartbreak, music and magic. But above all I hope people leave feeling lighter than when they arrived. It's really a love song to music, friendship, courage and remembering that together we can all find glimmers of hope.”
Filled with heart, humour and hope, How Soon is Now? captures the magic of those nights that change us forever. An uplifting new musical about finding your tribe, it reminds us that even in our most difficult moments, these connections can bring light and hope to even the darkest of times.
How Soon is Now? can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November.
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