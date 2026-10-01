ALL AT SEA Will Open at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Phil Corbitt and Sarah Belcher star in Alison Carr's new play, directed by Maria Crocker.
A new show inspired by the notorious 'canoe man' story will open at the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month. All at Sea, a co-production with Newcastle's Live Theatre, will come to the Scarborough theatre from 16 to 31 October.
Phil Corbitt and Sarah Belcher are directed by Maria Crocker in this new play by Alison Carr, whose previous plays Caterpillar and The Last Quiz Night on Earth have both been seen at the SJT.
Drawing inspiration from the real-life John and Anne Darwin, whose story hit the headlines in the early 2000s, All at Sea is the story of Colin and Deborah, a couple with spiralling debt, a sky-high mortgage and seemingly nowhere to turn. Then Colin comes up with the idea of faking his own death in a canoeing accident in the North Sea for an insurance payout…
Director Maria Crocker says: “I am so excited to welcome Phil Corbitt and Sarah Belcher to the All at Sea team. This sharp and witty play requires two expert actors to bring this extraordinary couple to life, and this casting has delivered just that.”
The creative team for All at Sea includes Hannah Sibai (Designer and costumes), Roma Yagnik, (Composer and Sound Designer), Ziad Jabero (Composer), Catja Hamilton (Lighting Designer) and Michele Gallagher (Intimacy Coordinator).
All at Sea is presented by Live Theatre and the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Laurels and supported by Newcastle-based architects SPACE.
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