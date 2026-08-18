HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Darlington Hippodrome This September

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After a summer stint in London’s West End, Heathers The Musical is heading out on a full UK tour stopping off at Darlington Hippodrome for one week only in September.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Based on the iconic 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York’s New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script.

With three smash-hit West End runs and three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours under its belt, Heathers has become a fan-favourite. It won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel in 2022.

Heathers The Musical runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 22 to Saturday 26 September.

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