SIX, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Set For Darlington Hippodrome Autumn Season

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Darlington Hippodrome has launched its brand-new autumn 2026 brochure, packed with a line-up of musicals, drama, family favourites, comedy, music and more.

With something for every taste and every generation, the new season brings some of the biggest touring productions in the UK to Darlington, alongside much-loved local talent and an impressive roster of household names making special one-night-only appearances.

September Lineup

Leading the programme is a host of major week-long productions that are set to attract audiences from across the region. The season will begin in September with the cult musical sensation Heathers The Musical, bringing its dark humour, iconic songs and high school drama to the Hippodrome stage. Families can also look forward to a visit from everyone's favourite woodland creature when The Gruffalo arrives for a magical theatrical adventure.

October Lineup

October will begin with the classic courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men, a gripping and powerful story that continues to captivate audiences decades after it first premiered. Later in the month, the internationally acclaimed phenomenon SIX The Musical takes centre stage, transforming the six wives of Henry VIII into pop princesses in one of the most successful musicals of recent years.

Darlington's own award-winning amateur theatre company also returns in style, as DarlingtonOS presents the rock spectacular We Will Rock You, featuring the legendary music of Queen in what promises to be a dazzling community production.

November and December Lineup

November brings one of the funniest and most inventive plays of recent years, as Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) arrives with its unique, irreverent and hilarious take on Jane Austen's literary classic.

The festive season wouldn't be complete without Darlington Hippodrome's renowned pantomime, and this year audiences can look forward to the magical Beauty & The Beast in December. Packed with laughter, dazzling costumes, spectacular effects and plenty of festive fun, it's set to be the perfect family treat.

2027 Lineup

Looking ahead into 2027, the excitement continues with a series of acclaimed productions making their way to Darlington. In February, audiences can experience the powerful and inspiring drama The King's Speech, alongside the thrilling comedy mystery The Other Side of Murder.

April sees one of the biggest theatrical success stories of recent years arrive in town, as the Olivier Award-winning and internationally celebrated Operation Mincemeat takes to the stage following its phenomenal success in London's West End and beyond.

May is a standout month for theatre lovers, featuring A Thousand Splendid Suns, the stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel, alongside the classic thriller Strangers on a Train and the acclaimed adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, one of the most celebrated plays of the modern era.

The run of major productions continues into June with theatre history in the making as The Mousetrap celebrates its remarkable 75th year, bringing Agatha Christie's legendary whodunnit to Darlington audiences.

Finally, in August, the season concludes in spectacular style with the feel-good musical favourite Grease, packed with iconic songs, unforgettable characters and plenty of summer-nights nostalgia.

Alongside these major productions, Darlington Hippodrome will also welcome a host of famous faces for special one-night-only events throughout the season. Audiences can look forward to appearances from comedy legend Harry Enfield, acclaimed actor Sir Derek Jacobi, much-loved national treasure Miriam Margolyes, comedian Chris Ramsey, singer and stage star Gareth Gates, stand-up favourite Omid Djalili, award-winning performer Matt Terry, comedian Seann Walsh, dance superstar Giovanni Pernice, pub landlord extraordinaire Al Murray, Boyzone star Keith Duffy and Westlife favourite Brian McFadden, as well as ballroom sensation Kai Widdrington.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming