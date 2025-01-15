News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HARRIET WALTER & FRIENDS Comes to the Old Vic

The event is on the evening of 6 March 2025.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
HARRIET WALTER & FRIENDS Comes to the Old Vic
On the evening of 6 March 2025, Dame Harriet Walter, DBE, will be joined by a remarkable group of actresses to perform a theatrical adaptation of her book, She Speaks! What Shakespeare’s Women Might Have Said, published recently by Virago. 

Enjoy Shakespeare’s women as they demand centre stage in this special performance, giving voice to brilliant, profound and hilarious, alternative insights and female perspectives in gorgeously constructed verse, sonnets and prose.

The all-star cast includes Juliet StevensonLeah HarveyMeera SyalMyAnna BuringOlivia Williams and violinist Lizzie Ball.

Dame Harriet Walter says: “I worship Shakespeare… but the mirror that he held up to Nature reflected a predominantly male image of the world. I pondered the long shadow of his genius and tried to think of ways to let a little sunlight in on some of his women’s stories. I like to think he wouldn’t mind.”

Curated and directed by Cedering Fox, WORDTheatre Founder and Artistic Director. 




