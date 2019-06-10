H Club London To Host Ann Grim's First Solo Show In London A JOURNEY TO 3047

This summer h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) presents artist Ann Grim's first solo show in London, A Journey To 3047. The exhibition, curated by h Club's Ali Hillman, runs from 28th June - 4th July at h Club London in partnership with Artlyst, with a private view from 6pm - 8pm on Thursday 27th June.

A Journey to 3047 offers a reflection on the possible future outcomes of humankind, with a focus on the year 3047, whilst also serving as a retrospective of Ann's earlier work on the topic of social domination. Through different mediums, Ann explores key issues such as reproduction, space migration and the evolution of human interaction.

Ann's reflection is led by the visualisation of tomorrow, raising a series of question around one main interrogation: What could be the path to 3047?

As a cross-disciplinary artist with a futuristic vision, Ann's work explores the space between dreams and reality. She explores the possibility of different futures and the scenarios of eternal life, evolution of humankind, and space migration. She expresses the intricacy of social, urban and cultural issues such as reproduction, survival of the fittest and the fabric of new human interactions. Her artworks range from painting, to sculptures, installations and films, but also, more recently, performance and virtual reality experiences.

Of A Journey To 3047, Ann Grim says:

"We are in mutation: technology, progress and markets repair the body and prolong life. Internet and social networks normalise and commercialise unthinkable human exchanges. Our growth-predicted civilisation is running out of steam and the possibility of a more human civilisation is slowly emerging.

I chose to create works that raise the question of possible human outcomes. Faced with a society on the brink of collapse, there is a glimmer of hope."

Ali Hillman, Curator, h Club adds:

"Ann is truly unique in her vision and scope of work. Few artists breach such diverse practice - ranging from painting to VR - with the fluency and effortless approach that Ann perfects. She takes us on an exploration of the future of humanity, addressing serious and, at times, grave concepts with her work always remaining open and playful. We are very grateful to be hosting this innovative work."





