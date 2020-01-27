Guildford Fringe's Adult Productions Are Set To Double In 2020

Guildford Fringe's annual adult pantomimes have built up a solid following, and this winter audiences old and new flocked to see its cheeky production of Sinders the Adult Panto at The Back Room of the Star Inn. A whopping 98% of tickets were sold across the run of 47 performances, which took place from November 2019 to January 2020.

The next winter adult production can now be revealed as D!CK the Adult Panto, which will run from 25 November 2020 until 9 January 2021. However, fans of the seasonal comedy treat won't need to wait until then as a brand new summer adult panto, Pinocchio Gets Wood the Adult Panto, will entertain audiences from 6 until 18 July as part of Guildford Fringe Festival. The Back Room of the Star Inn will host both shows, and tickets are now on sale from GuildfordFringe.com.

Both shows will have the same creative team which brought Sinders to the stage, with Production and Direction by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup, Scripts by James Chalmers and Songs by Nick Wyschna, Charlotte Bateup and James Chalmers.

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "I cannot believe that Sinders was our SEVENTH adult panto at The Back Room! The audiences loved it. As producers, Charlotte and I are so proud when they exit at the interval, and at the end, with tears in their eyes from laughing so much. When I produced the first adult panto, who could have known it would become part of people's Christmas traditions to come along? One big change this year was the arrival of the General Manager of The Star Inn, Pip Ellis. She has taken on this much-loved pub and become much-loved herself. Putting on a show is one thing but having the support from the venue makes things far easier and much more fun. A massive thank you to Pip and her whole team.

Nick continued: "Charlotte and I get asked all the time to produce more adult themed, comedy entertainment so we are truly over the moon to be announcing our first SUMMER adult panto. It'll be everything the Christmas panto is...without the Christmas! It has been designed for a Fringe Festival so it'll be one act of about 75 minutes, with no interval."

Book tickets for this year's filthy frolics - strictly for the grown-ups - before they sell out!





