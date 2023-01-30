Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Announces 2023 Programme

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Jan. 30, 2023  

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's Managing Director Charlotte Wyschna and Founder Nick Wyschna will present a packed programme of shows and events in 2023, including Guildford Fringe Festival which celebrates its 10th birthday this summer.

From 15-18 May and 21-25 May, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company presents Shakers, by John Godber and Jane Thornton, at the company's year-round cabaret and theatre venue, The Fallen Angel. Every town has its Shakers, the oh-so-trendy cocktail bar where everyone wants to be seen. Shakers gives a wickedly funny glimpse of this world as seen through the eyes of the four long-suffering waitresses, offering a fascinating view of the reality that lurks behind the plastic palms and the Pina Coladas.

Guildford Fringe Festival, Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival will return from 24 June - 15 July, with some special surprises planned for its 10th year. This open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events, promises a packed programme of more than 100 events. Applications to take part are currently open - visit www.GuildfordFringeFestival.com for more information.


Fans of Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's popular Adult Pantomimes can enjoy Dumb Blow the Naughty Elephant - the SUMMER Adult Panto, at The Fallen Angel from 24 June - 15 July, and the company's 12th Christmas Adult Panto, Sleeping Beauty Felt A Little Prick, from 23 November - 6 January at the Back Room of the Star Inn (strictly for adults only!).

From 9-31 December, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company will return to Godalming with another traditional family Pantomime, full of festive sparkle, songs and laughter. Dick Whittington will run at Godalming's Borough Hall, with a relaxed and BSL signed performance on 16 December.

Charlotte Wyschna, Managing Director of Guildford Fringe, said: "It's wonderful to see our creative year laid out in front of us. There will, no doubt, be a few add-ons along the way but I am very proud of what we have booked in. I am particularly excited about producing our third John Godber play, Shakers. After working on both Teechers and Bouncers by the same playwright I know there is lots of fun to be had once we get into rehearsals! And of course, Guildford Fringe Festival's 10th birthday - I just can't believe it has been going this long, growing each year. It's a complete pleasure to see new (and old!) acts coming to the festival, this is going to be a good'un!"




