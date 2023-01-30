Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Announces 2023 Programme

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's Managing Director Charlotte Wyschna and Founder Nick Wyschna will present a packed programme of shows and events in 2023, including Guildford Fringe Festival which celebrates its 10th birthday this summer.

From 15-18 May and 21-25 May, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company presents Shakers, by John Godber and Jane Thornton, at the company's year-round cabaret and theatre venue, The Fallen Angel. Every town has its Shakers, the oh-so-trendy cocktail bar where everyone wants to be seen. Shakers gives a wickedly funny glimpse of this world as seen through the eyes of the four long-suffering waitresses, offering a fascinating view of the reality that lurks behind the plastic palms and the Pina Coladas.

Guildford Fringe Festival, Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival will return from 24 June - 15 July, with some special surprises planned for its 10th year. This open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events, promises a packed programme of more than 100 events. Applications to take part are currently open - visit www.GuildfordFringeFestival.com for more information.



Fans of Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's popular Adult Pantomimes can enjoy Dumb Blow the Naughty Elephant - the SUMMER Adult Panto, at The Fallen Angel from 24 June - 15 July, and the company's 12th Christmas Adult Panto, Sleeping Beauty Felt A Little Prick, from 23 November - 6 January at the Back Room of the Star Inn (strictly for adults only!).

From 9-31 December, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company will return to Godalming with another traditional family Pantomime, full of festive sparkle, songs and laughter. Dick Whittington will run at Godalming's Borough Hall, with a relaxed and BSL signed performance on 16 December.

Charlotte Wyschna, Managing Director of Guildford Fringe, said: "It's wonderful to see our creative year laid out in front of us. There will, no doubt, be a few add-ons along the way but I am very proud of what we have booked in. I am particularly excited about producing our third John Godber play, Shakers. After working on both Teechers and Bouncers by the same playwright I know there is lots of fun to be had once we get into rehearsals! And of course, Guildford Fringe Festival's 10th birthday - I just can't believe it has been going this long, growing each year. It's a complete pleasure to see new (and old!) acts coming to the festival, this is going to be a good'un!"