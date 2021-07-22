Graeae Announces Two New Live Productions For Autumn and Winter

Following over a year of solely online activity due to the pandemic, this autumn and winter sees the return to the live stage of the UK's leading disabled led theatre company Graeae. Working in association with some of the most acclaimed producing venues across the country, the company presents two premieres created by writers who have emerged through their Write a Play Programme, a flagship writer development initiative that sets out to cultivate and champion Deaf and disabled playwrights nationwide.

10 Nights, which was postponed because of the first lockdown in 2020, will run at Bush Theatre from 7 October - 6 November. It is written by Shahid Iqbal Khan, whose theatre credits include The Smile of Despair - Attenborough Arts Centre, Stardust - Belgrade Theatre and Never Been Away - 2020: Collection - Tara Theatre and directed by Kash Arshad (Guards at the Taj - Theatre by the Lake, Airplays - Leeds Playhouse).

The work tells the story of Yasser a young Muslim man who decides to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last ten nights of Ramadan, only to regret his decision soon after he begins. But as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips, Yasser's isolation forces him to confront a side of himself he's been trying to keep hidden. This moving and funny new play is the story of one man's journey of self-discovery and facing the consequences of one's own actions.

10 Nights is a co-production between Graeae and Tamasha in association with Bush Theatre. Press night is 11 October.

Kerbs is the first major production by Wolverhampton based playwright and poet Michael Southan. Directed by Graeae Associate Director Nickie Miles-Wildin (Cuttin' It, Crips without Constraints ), it runs from Saturday 26 February to Saturday 5 March 2022 at Belgrade Theatre Coventry.

Exploring taboos around sex, romance and disability the play charts the relationship between Lucy and David who are dating and desperate to find some time alone. The perfect spot? A caravan holiday park, of course. But can this romantic weekend away go to plan? With everything stacked against them including broken toilets, patronising staff and Lucy''s constantly interfering mum, not to mention broken pink wafers, this holiday could be make or break.

Kerbs is a co-production between Graeae and Belgrade Theatre Coventry for Coventry City of Culture. Press night is 1 March 2022.

Both 10 Nights and Kerbs will feature Graeae's signature integrated creative captioning and audio description at every show.

Jenny Sealey Artistic Director of Graeae says -

"Our industry has - and still continues to - weather the economic political and social impact of the pandemic. We are cautiously moving towards real life theatre and are so happy and proud to be announcing two very different plays 10 Nights by Shahid Iqbal Khan and Kerbs by Michael Southan. Every care for safety, aesthetics and access will be taken for audiences who come to the theatre, and for audiences who continue to shield, there is bespoke digital offers to ensure you don't miss out."