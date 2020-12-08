Gilded Balloon Present Their Christmas Crackers
Christmas Crackers takes place beginning Sunday, 13th December for 12 days.
This festive season, those clever elves at the Gilded Balloon will be serving up some well-deserved Christmas cheer with 12 days of Christmas Crackers jokes from some of the UK's favourite comedians. 2020 has been a tough year for us all but Gilded Balloon are determined to bring the festive cheer to ho-ho-homes!
Each day over the twelve days of Christmas Gilded Balloon will be unveiling a different joke from some of the UK's best-loved comedians (including Shappi Khorsandi, Greg McHugh, Jo Brand, Maisie Adam, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Lost Voice Guy) to sprinkle some seasonal joy into everyone's lives. We guarantee Yule be laughing out loud and pine-ing for more!
Christmas Crackers will run alongside a donation campaign raising money to support Gilded Balloon as the Company heads into an uncertain 2021.
Link for donations is - https://gildedballoon.co.uk/support-gilded-balloon-our-pals/
