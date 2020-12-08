Gilded Balloon Present Their Christmas Crackers

This festive season, those clever elves at the Gilded Balloon will be serving up some well-deserved Christmas cheer with 12 days of Christmas Crackers jokes from some of the UK's favourite comedians. 2020 has been a tough year for us all but Gilded Balloon are determined to bring the festive cheer to ho-ho-homes!

Each day over the twelve days of Christmas Gilded Balloon will be unveiling a different joke from some of the UK's best-loved comedians (including Shappi Khorsandi, Greg McHugh, Jo Brand, Maisie Adam, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Lost Voice Guy) to sprinkle some seasonal joy into everyone's lives. We guarantee Yule be laughing out loud and pine-ing for more!

Christmas Crackers will run alongside a donation campaign raising money to support Gilded Balloon as the Company heads into an uncertain 2021.

Link for donations is - https://gildedballoon.co.uk/support-gilded-balloon-our-pals/

Christmas Crackers takes place beginning Sunday, 13th December for 12 days.

