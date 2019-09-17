Get a Peek Behind the Scenes at The Marlowe, Canterbury

Audiences will be given the chance to see how theatre is made at Marlowe ROAR next month (October).

This glimpse into the early stages of the creative process will feature nine theatre-makers with links to Kent, with climate change, immigration and an ancient board game some of the subjects explored. After a week of research and development at The Marlowe, all nine will share their evolving work.

The Marlowe's Chief Executive, Deborah Shaw, said Marlowe ROAR is for anyone who wants to experience theatre at an early stage in development: "The sharing will provide a fascinating insight and will include play readings, installations, live art and immersive theatre, giving people nine very different experiences.

"We also want to know what audiences think and there will be plenty of informal opportunities for feedback with the theatre-makers, which will help develop their work further."

The participants were selected from more than 60 applicants following an open call by The Marlowe earlier this year. They were asked to respond to the tumult of our times and the words of Kent-born playwright, Aphra Behn ("A brave world: full of religion, knavery and change, we shall shortly see better days", The Roundheads, 1682). They are:

Beady Eye (Canterbury/Whitstable): MEarth MOthers. This trio of climate clowns will rejoice in all the worst aspects of humanity in an interactive piece of family street theatre.

Between The Blue And The Green (Faversham): The Day War Came. This staged performance is adapted from Nicola Davies's powerful poem of the same name, following the journey of a child forced to become a refugee when war destroys everything they have ever known.

Fair Shake (Sevenoaks): Bottled Dreams Of Better Days. This devised piece will use a sensory set to recreate the Kent shoreline. A group of people on a beach clean find a plastic bottle containing someone's dream - but all is not as it seems.

Inventome (Canterbury): The Libertines. Inspired by Ray Bradbury's short story The Veldt, this piece explores the impact of gaming and the internet on the subconscious manipulation of children through live performance and film.

Jim Lockey (Folkestone): A History Of Fate. Audiences will be invited to become immersed within a human-scaled version of the 5,000-year-old board game, The Royal Game of Ur.

Judy Upton (Dartford): Raptors. Set at an airfield in post-Brexit Kent and inspired by drone disruption on London airports, this drama explores the characters who meet there.

Nicola Werenowska (Colchester): Broken English. This piece looks at what it means to be Polish and living in Kent after Brexit and the divisive decisions faced by families and communities.

Silent Uproar (Hull/Gravesend): Thank You For Doing Nothing. This musical satire about climate change is set in the future and asks why people aren't putting up a fight to save the human race.

Sonia Overall (Sandwich): Relics. In post-apocalyptic Kent, climate change and food shortages have decimated the population. In a world of rumours and relics, the survivors try to make sense of it all.

Marlowe ROAR is at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, on Sunday 27 October. Tickets, which cost £10 for the sharing, are now available from the Box Office on 01227 787787 or marlowetheatre.com.





